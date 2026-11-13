📅 Veterans Day ceremony honors staff who served

The School District of Palm Beach County held its 2026 Veterans Day celebration to honor military veterans who now work in local schools.

The event brought together staff, families, and students to recognize their courage, service, and sacrifice.

Students played a big role in the program, with:

Musical tributes from the Forest Hill High School Vocal Ensemble

Performances by the A.W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts Brass Ensemble

Presentation of colors by the Forest Hill Community High School Falcon Battalion Army JROTC Color Guard

This ceremony was a way for the school community to say thank you to veterans who continue serving by supporting students every day.