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Palm Beach County
🚨 Palm Beach County emergency: road closures, shelters, school impacts
8 days ago
🚨 Plane crash & flooding: key updates for Palm Beach County
The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is at Level 2 activation and a State of Local Emergency is in place after a private aircraft crash and widespread flooding.
Here’s what residents need to know right now:
- Roads: A portion of Military Trail is still closed between 10th Avenue North and Cresthaven Boulevard. Please detour using 10th Avenue North, Haverhill Road, and Cresthaven Boulevard.
- Shelter for plane crash area: A shelter is open at the Greenacres Community Center for mobile home park residents affected by the crash.
- Flooding help: If you have flooding in your home, call 561-712-6400 for county shelter information.
- Schools closed: The School District has closed 9 schools:
- Washington Elementary, West Boca High, Grassy Waters Elementary, Jaega Middle, Bear Lakes Middle, Egret Lake Elementary, Seminole Trails Elementary, Loxahatchee Groves Elementary, Palm Beach Lakes High.
- Rescues & evacuations: Fire Rescue’s Swift Water USAR Team has rescued 14 people; Palm Tran is helping evacuate residents from the Canterbury Neighborhood to shelters.
- How to help: United Way of Palm Beach County has created a Palm Beach County Disaster Relief Fund to support those impacted.
For questions, you can contact the Emergency Operations Center at 561-662-7549. For ongoing updates, visit pbc.gov or follow @PBCGOV on social media.
More Info: Latest News - Palm Beach County Daily Activation U...
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