🚨 Palm Beach County emergency: road closures, shelters, school impacts

🚨 Plane crash & flooding: key updates for Palm Beach County

The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is at Level 2 activation and a State of Local Emergency is in place after a private aircraft crash and widespread flooding.

Here’s what residents need to know right now:

Roads: A portion of Military Trail is still closed between 10th Avenue North and Cresthaven Boulevard . Please detour using 10th Avenue North, Haverhill Road, and Cresthaven Boulevard .

A portion of is still closed between and . Please detour using . Shelter for plane crash area: A shelter is open at the Greenacres Community Center for mobile home park residents affected by the crash.

A shelter is open at the for affected by the crash. Flooding help: If you have flooding in your home , call 561-712-6400 for county shelter information.

If you have , call for county shelter information. Schools closed: The School District has closed 9 schools : Washington Elementary, West Boca High, Grassy Waters Elementary, Jaega Middle, Bear Lakes Middle, Egret Lake Elementary, Seminole Trails Elementary, Loxahatchee Groves Elementary, Palm Beach Lakes High .

The School District has closed : Rescues & evacuations: Fire Rescue’s Swift Water USAR Team has rescued 14 people ; Palm Tran is helping evacuate residents from the Canterbury Neighborhood to shelters.

Fire Rescue’s Swift Water USAR Team has rescued ; is helping evacuate residents from the to shelters. How to help: United Way of Palm Beach County has created a Palm Beach County Disaster Relief Fund to support those impacted.

For questions, you can contact the Emergency Operations Center at 561-662-7549. For ongoing updates, visit pbc.gov or follow @PBCGOV on social media.