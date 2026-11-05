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Palm Beach County
📢 Palm Beach County asks residents to report storm damage via app
6 days ago
📢 Help Palm Beach County document storm damage with your phone
The Palm Beach County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to help record storm damage across the county.
They’re looking for photos of damage to homes, businesses, roads, and surrounding areas. These images help officials understand how bad the storm was and plan recovery efforts.
To help:
- Download the free PBC DART app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
- Open the app and use the Report Damage feature.
- Upload photos of storm-related damage in your neighborhood or community.
PBC DART also helps you:
- Find your evacuation zone and nearby emergency shelters.
- Create an emergency plan and supply kit.
- After a storm, find open grocery and building supply stores and gas stations on generators.
Don’t wait—download PBC DART and help support Palm Beach County’s storm recovery.
More Info: Newsroom - Help Palm Beach County Assess Storm Dam...
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