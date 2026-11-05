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Palm Beach County
🚨 Palm Beach County flooding, road closure & school changes
6 days ago
🚨 Palm Beach County emergency update: flooding, road closure, school changes
Palm Beach County’s Emergency Operations Center is at Level 2 activation after a private aircraft crash and widespread flooding. A State of Local Emergency is in place, and on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Governor issued a State of Emergency for Palm Beach County.
Key updates:
- Military Trail is closed between 10th Avenue North and Cresthaven Blvd. Use 10th Ave N, Haverhill Rd, and Cresthaven Blvd as detours.
- In the Riviera Beach area (Mon night–Tue night), teams evacuated 71 people, made 2 medical rescues, and evacuated 9 pets.
- A shelter is open at Greenacres Community Center for mobile home park residents affected by the plane crash.
- If your home is flooding, call 561-712-6400 for shelter information.
- School closures for Thursday, Nov. 5:
- Washington Elementary
- West Boca High
- Grassy Waters Elementary
- Jaega Middle
- Egret Lake Elementary
- Sandpiper Shores Elementary
- Download the PBC DART app (Apple App Store or Google Play) and use Report Damage to send photos of storm damage in your area.
- United Way of Palm Beach County has a Disaster Relief Fund; donations stay in Palm Beach County to help local recovery.
For ongoing updates, check pbc.gov or follow @PBCGOV on Facebook and X, @PalmBeachCountyfl on Instagram, and PBC-TV Channel 20.
More Info: Newsroom - Palm Beach County Daily Activation Upda...
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