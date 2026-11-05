Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Palm Beach County

🚨 Palm Beach County flooding, road closure & school changes

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eM7p_1GnuXHul00

🚨 Palm Beach County emergency update: flooding, road closure, school changes

Palm Beach County’s Emergency Operations Center is at Level 2 activation after a private aircraft crash and widespread flooding. A State of Local Emergency is in place, and on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Governor issued a State of Emergency for Palm Beach County.

Key updates:

  • Military Trail is closed between 10th Avenue North and Cresthaven Blvd. Use 10th Ave N, Haverhill Rd, and Cresthaven Blvd as detours.
  • In the Riviera Beach area (Mon night–Tue night), teams evacuated 71 people, made 2 medical rescues, and evacuated 9 pets.
  • A shelter is open at Greenacres Community Center for mobile home park residents affected by the plane crash.
  • If your home is flooding, call 561-712-6400 for shelter information.
  • School closures for Thursday, Nov. 5:
    • Washington Elementary
    • West Boca High
    • Grassy Waters Elementary
    • Jaega Middle
    • Egret Lake Elementary
    • Sandpiper Shores Elementary
  • Download the PBC DART app (Apple App Store or Google Play) and use Report Damage to send photos of storm damage in your area.
  • United Way of Palm Beach County has a Disaster Relief Fund; donations stay in Palm Beach County to help local recovery.

For ongoing updates, check pbc.gov or follow @PBCGOV on Facebook and X, @PalmBeachCountyfl on Instagram, and PBC-TV Channel 20.

More Info: Newsroom - Palm Beach County Daily Activation Upda...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments