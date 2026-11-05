🚨 Palm Beach County flooding, road closure & school changes

🚨 Palm Beach County emergency update: flooding, road closure, school changes

Palm Beach County’s Emergency Operations Center is at Level 2 activation after a private aircraft crash and widespread flooding. A State of Local Emergency is in place, and on Wednesday, Nov. 4, the Governor issued a State of Emergency for Palm Beach County.

Key updates:

Military Trail is closed between 10th Avenue North and Cresthaven Blvd . Use 10th Ave N, Haverhill Rd, and Cresthaven Blvd as detours.

between and . Use as detours. In the Riviera Beach area (Mon night–Tue night), teams evacuated 71 people , made 2 medical rescues , and evacuated 9 pets .

area (Mon night–Tue night), teams evacuated , made , and evacuated . A shelter is open at Greenacres Community Center for mobile home park residents affected by the plane crash.

for mobile home park residents affected by the plane crash. If your home is flooding, call 561-712-6400 for shelter information.

for shelter information. School closures for Thursday, Nov. 5 : Washington Elementary West Boca High Grassy Waters Elementary Jaega Middle Egret Lake Elementary Sandpiper Shores Elementary

: Download the PBC DART app (Apple App Store or Google Play) and use Report Damage to send photos of storm damage in your area.

app (Apple App Store or Google Play) and use to send photos of storm damage in your area. United Way of Palm Beach County has a Disaster Relief Fund; donations stay in Palm Beach County to help local recovery.

For ongoing updates, check pbc.gov or follow @PBCGOV on Facebook and X, @PalmBeachCountyfl on Instagram, and PBC-TV Channel 20.