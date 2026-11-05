YMCA fundraiser night at NOBO Brewing Nov. 11

The YMCA of South Palm Beach County will host a fundraising night for its Annual Giving Campaign at NOBO Brewing Company in Boynton Beach on November 11 from 6:00–8:00 PM. Guests can enjoy local food, drinks, raffle prizes, and help support YMCA programs and services for community members in need. Tickets support the YMCA’s mission to provide access to its programs for all residents; purchase tickets here: Get tickets.

This content is adapted from materials provided by YMCA of South Palm Beach County