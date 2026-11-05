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Palm Beach County
Family Splash for Safety Pool Party at Boca Y
3 days ago
The YMCA of South Palm Beach County will host a Splash for Safety Pool Party at the Boca Y on 2026-11-20 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with games, swimming, and water safety activities for families. Guests are asked to RSVP at the front desk before attending.
This content is adapted from materials provided by YMCA of South Palm Beach County
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