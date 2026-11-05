⚠️ Veterans Day won’t change trash pickup schedule

⚠️ Veterans Day trash pickup stays on schedule

If you live in unincorporated Palm Beach County, your Veterans Day trash and recycling pickup will run as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

Put garbage, recyclables, yard waste, and bulk waste at the curb by 6 a.m.

at the curb by SWA disposal facilities will be open and haulers will run regular routes.

will be and haulers will run regular routes. SWA offices will be closed, but limited customer service is available at 561-697-2700 or [email protected].

The Home Chemical & Recycling Centers are open on holidays (self-serve only) except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, and they do not accept business waste.

For unincorporated residents, there is no curbside collection only on:

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

Christmas Day – Friday, Dec. 25, 2026

If you live in one of the county’s 39 cities, towns, or villages, check with your municipality for its holiday schedule.