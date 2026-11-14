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💻 Palm Bay FL IT Openings: Multiple L3Harris Defense Tech Roles
Palm Bay’s tech scene is busy, especially around defense and space systems. If you’ve got clearance and solid IT or cyber skills, there are some strong options here.
Scientist, Ground Systems Architect
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Palm Bay, FL (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the architecture and design of complex space ground systems that tie together satellites, networks, and mission operations. This is a senior, high-impact role for someone with 12+ years’ experience and an active TS/SCI clearance, guiding system design from concept through deployment.
Specialist, Integration and Test Engineering – System and Network Administration
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Palm Bay, FL; Malabar, FL (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping Linux/Windows servers, lab networks, and test equipment running for large military avionics programs. Good fit if you have 4+ years of sysadmin experience, know VLANs, imaging, backups, and can obtain a US Secret clearance.
Specialist, Cyber Intelligence – ISSO
- Employer: L3Harris Technologies
- Location: Palm Bay, FL (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as an Information Systems Security Officer on classified government networks, handling RMF/ICD 503/NISPOM compliance, A&A docs, continuous monitoring, and incident response. You’ll need an active TS/SCI with CI polygraph and at least 4 years of relevant cyber experience.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—L3Harris often has related openings and room to move around once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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