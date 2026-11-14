🚧 Port Malabar Blvd reopens after flood damage

The City of Palm Bay is holding a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of Port Malabar Boulevard after it was badly damaged by the November 2 historic flooding.

Event details:

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Monday, Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Port Malabar Boulevard at the Boundary Canal crossing, Palm Bay, FL

Repairs were completed in just two weeks by Cathcart Construction Company, restoring this key roadway and marking a big step in Palm Bay’s flood recovery.

Residents and members of the media are invited to come out, see the restored road, and join Mayor Rob Medina, Congressman Mike Haridopolos, and other city leaders as they mark this recovery milestone.