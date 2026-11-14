Palm Bay neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ clothes to a cozy pet house. Here’s what’s available now.

Item: Yellow wooden pet house

Condition: Described as sturdy, suitable for small pets

Location: Albion/Beacon, Palm Bay, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a solid wooden pet house, painted yellow, sized for a small dog, cat, or other small pet. The poster notes it is sturdy and ready to use. This is curbside pick up, so you can grab it without needing to meet the owner.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Yard sale with various items

Date/Time: Saturday 11/14 at 8:00 AM

Address: 1955 Big Cypress St NE, Palm Bay Colony, Palm Bay, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This yard sale in Palm Bay Colony lists tools, DVDs, beer steins, Snowbabies, furniture, and miscellaneous items. The post doesn’t clearly mark which items are free vs. for sale, so be prepared that some or all may be paid items. Still, it could be a good spot to ask about any free leftovers later in the day.

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

Item: Free girl clothes, size 7/8

Includes: Vampire costume and assorted dresses

Location: John F Turner area, Palm Bay, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is giving away girls’ clothing in size 7/8, including a fun vampire costume and several dresses. The poster asks that you PM (private message) if interested, so you’ll need a Nextdoor account to arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Palm Bay tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head to the curbside spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.