Palm Bay’s retail scene is busy and growing, with steady options from convenience stores to big grocery chains. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

7‑Eleven Location: Palm Bay, FL

Type: Not listed (entry‑level, hourly)

Not listed (entry‑level, hourly) Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level crew role with flexible schedules and full training. You’ll handle cash, fuel, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep while building customer service skills. Offers 401(k), PTO, holiday premium pay, tuition help (including GED), and a strong promote‑from‑within path.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Location: Palm Bay, FL

Type: Full‑time

Starting Pay: $14.00/hr

Support daily operations at a self‑storage site, mix of office work and light physical tasks. You’ll help customers choose units, handle payments, keep the property clean, and do safety checks. Comes with daytime hours, PTO, 401(k) match, medical benefits, and clear growth opportunities.

Employer: The Winn‑Dixie Company

Location: Palm Bay, FL

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dairy and frozen departments, from stocking and freshness checks to training team members and hitting sales goals. This is a hands‑on supervisor role with varied shifts, lots of customer contact, and a mix of physical work and admin tasks.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail skills move well between stores, and local managers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.