⚠️ Palestine city offices closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ City offices closed for Veterans Day Nov. 11

In honor of Veterans Day, many City of Palestine offices and facilities will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Normal operations resume Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Closed city departments and facilities include:

City Hall : City Manager’s Office, City Secretary, Customer Service, Development Services, Emergency Management, Finance, Fire Administration, Human Resources, Main Street Offices

: City Manager’s Office, City Secretary, Customer Service, Development Services, Emergency Management, Finance, Fire Administration, Human Resources, Main Street Offices Municipal Court and Palestine Economic Development

and Palestine Library and Palestine Parks & Recreation Offices

and Police Administration, Public Works, Streets, Tourism, Utilities, Visitors Center, and Warehouse Services

Trash service: Waste Connections will operate as normal, so put your carts out on your regular day.

Plan any in-person city business for another day, and take a moment to thank our veterans for their service.