Monthly Main Street Walk set for Nov. 6

Residents are invited to join the Monthly Main Street Walk in historic downtown Palestine on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. The group will meet at the Carnegie Library, 502 N. Queen Street, then walk through downtown to visit local businesses, meet business owners and Main Street board members, and hear about local history and new improvements. The event is hosted by Palestine Main Street.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Palestine, Texas - Community Information