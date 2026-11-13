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Palatka
Road closures for 2026 Datil Pepper Festival
8 days ago
Roads in downtown Palatka will be closed for the 2026 Datil Pepper Festival from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Closures include Memorial Parkway from Reid Street to S. 2nd Street, and St. Johns Avenue from S. 3rd Street to Memorial Parkway. Drivers should use other routes and use care when driving near the downtown area.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Palatka Police Department
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