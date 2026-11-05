🏥 Palatka FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay & Benefits

Palatka’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from the hospital to home health. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or rehab, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Palatka, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13–26 weeks, days)

Pay: $2,173 per week (with tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

(with tax-free stipends for those who qualify) 40 hours/week, 9-hour day shifts, Cath Lab Tech role with a national travel agency. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and lots of extra protections (liability, disability, critical illness, etc.). 1+ year Cath Lab experience required.

Employer: HCA Florida Putnam Hospital

Location: Palatka, FL

Type: Full-time, Days

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

for qualified candidates Lead and coordinate care in the OR at a 99-bed acute care hospital. You’ll oversee nursing care, support staff, help with scheduling, and drive quality and patient experience. Requires FL RN license, 5+ years OR circulating experience, BLS (plus other certs per posting), with strong benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition help, and paid time off.

Employer: HCA Florida Putnam Hospital

Location: Palatka, FL

Type: Full-time

Work inside the ED, not just on the truck—advanced life support, patient assessment, and critical care during emergencies and transports. Needs a Florida Paramedic license, BLS, ACLS, PALS (within 30 days), and comfort with invasive procedures under pressure. Comes with the hospital’s full benefits package, 401(k) match, ESPP, counseling, and education assistance.

Employer: FloRehab Physical Therapy Center

Location: Putnam County (Palatka, Crescent City, Interlachen, Pomona Park, Welaka)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Pay: $38–$40 per hour

Provide home hospice PT services in the areas you choose, with flexible scheduling and a focus on one-on-one, compassionate care. Great fit if you want meaningful patient time and control over your route. Requires a Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant; English required, Spanish preferred. Work is on the road.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.