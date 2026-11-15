Palatine neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from garage gear to living room furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Metal garage door with window panels

Condition: Free to a good home (no other condition details given)

Location: In a tree bed on Wilson Ave., one street north of Palatine Rd., just west of Rohlwing Rd. in Palatine (near Palanois Park)

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full metal garage door with window panels, already set out and leaning against a tree on Wilson Ave. You’ll likely need a large vehicle and at least two people to move it safely.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden workbench with lower shelf

Condition: Described as sturdy; ideal for garage or workshop

Location: In a tree bed on Wilson Ave., one block north of Palatine Rd., just west of Rohlwing Rd. in Palatine (near Palanois Park)

Source: nextdoor.com

This sturdy wooden workbench has a spacious lower shelf, great for tools, paint cans, or garden supplies. The poster notes you will need two people and a big vehicle to pick it up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black TV stand with glass doors

Condition: Not specified; includes storage and adjustable shelves

Location: Sutton Park Place 3, Palatine, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Details: Two glass doors, two interior adjustable shelves, about 48" wide, 24" deep, 24" high

This black TV stand offers covered storage behind glass doors and adjustable shelves for media gear, games, or books. The size works well for many living rooms or dens.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Palatine tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.