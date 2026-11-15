Looking for a new feline friend in Palatine, IL? These adoptable cats from Forever Fortunate Felines are full of love, playfulness, and charm, and they’re all ready for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Slinky is a tiny brown-and-black tabby with a huge personality. He’s the smallest of his siblings but a “professional cuddlebug” who loves snuggles as much as he loves play. He’s also a wild little wrestler who enjoys chasing balls and batting toys around.

👉 Meet Slinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Nova is a biscuit-making pro who loves to knead and purr while she relaxes. She also has a silly, playful side, racing around with the zoomies and chasing the red laser dot or any toy that moves.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Beatrix is a high-energy, affectionate kitten who loves both playtime and cuddles. She’s very social with other cats and has a special bond with her buddy Bacon—they’d be thrilled to find a home together.

👉 Meet Beatrix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Cloudy is a curious, social kitten who likes a moment to check things out before jumping into the fun. Once she feels safe, she loves chase, tumbling, and pouncing with her feline friends, then turning into a sweet cuddle bug when it’s time to rest.

👉 Meet Cloudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 3.5 months)

Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Edward is a sleek black kitten with the look of a tiny panther and a sweet, confident personality. He loves string toys, rustly paper, and big athletic jumps that show off his kitten energy.

👉 Meet Edward and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Emmett is a playful, goofy boy who loves wrestling with siblings, crinkly paper, and burrowing under blankets. He’s usually first to the food bowl and full of charm and energy.

👉 Meet Emmett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Rosalie is a bubbly kitten who loves attention and playing “soccer” with ping pong balls. Her “slinky” trick—sliding down the edge of the bed and hiding under covers—adds to her fun, playful personality.

👉 Meet Rosalie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Gender: Male

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Jasper is an active kitten with “Olympic-level” running skills. He loves chasing ping pong balls, zooming after siblings, and even once rode a laundry basket to the basement. After playtime, he enjoys pets and cuddles.

👉 Meet Jasper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Alice is a sleek black kitten who’s part lap cat, part “little panther.” She loves string toys and chasing her siblings, then curling up for pets and cuddles—sometimes even climbing into your lap.

👉 Meet Alice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Bryony is a sweet tabby who pretends to be shy at first, but underneath she’s a playful explorer. She loves checking out boxes and planning sneak attacks on her siblings. She’s especially close to her brother Briar, who acts like her protector.

👉 Meet Bryony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Snowy is a quiet, observant kitten who enjoys gentle pets when you go slow and respect her space. She loves hide-and-seek under blankets and watching everything around her. She will need another friendly cat in her new home to help her feel confident.

👉 Meet Snowy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red tabby

Adoption Fee: $165

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Goldie is an adventurous orange tabby and a true “velcro kitty” who loves to follow her people from room to room. She enjoys jumping, climbing, exploring, and finding the highest perch to watch over her home.

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (about 3.5 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Adoption Fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Named after Dolly Parton, little Dolly is a brave, petite tabby and the only girl in her litter. She’s an impressive climber and jumper, landing every leap with confidence. She may start out a bit shy, but she’s adventurous and very sweet once she settles in.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Palatine, IL, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Forever Fortunate Felines at (844) 228-7333 or click through the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.