Healthcare hiring around Palatine, IL is steady right now, with good options whether you’re just starting out or already experienced in patient care.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

PT Solutions Physical Therapy Location: 30 S. Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL

Type: Full-time, PRN with flexible schedule

Full-time, Pay: About $18/hour

Entry-level role where you help physical therapists with patient treatments, keep the clinic running smoothly, and sometimes support the front desk. Great fit if you want hands-on experience for PT school or a healthcare career, with mentorship and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Palatine, IL

Type: Full-time, flexible hours (evenings & weekends)

Full-time, flexible hours (evenings & weekends) Pay: $16.40 – $20/hour

Mix of pharmacy support and customer service—you’ll ring up customers, help fill prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, and keep shelves stocked. Good option if you like talking with people and want to build skills toward pharmacy tech (PTCB) certification.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Palatine, IL + surrounding territory (travel up to 75%)

Type: Full-time, rotating schedule Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–8:30 PM + some Saturdays

Full-time, rotating schedule Mon–Fri 7:00 AM–8:30 PM + some Saturdays Pay: $24.00 – $26.75/hour + mileage reimbursement

Senior-level traveling phlebotomist role covering multiple sites, handling complex draws (including pediatric and geriatric) and mentoring others. Comes with strong benefits from Day 1 for eligible full-time staff and suits someone with 3+ years of phlebotomy experience who’s comfortable working independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.