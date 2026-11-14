📅 Snowman Hand Warmer Sewing Class for Adults

Learn some simple hand-sewing skills and make a cute snowman hand warmer at the Palatine Library.

This is an adult class under the Library’s Classes and Workshops programs. You’ll learn different hand stitching techniques, and all materials are provided, so you don’t need to bring anything.

Sign-up starts on 11/18.

Descripción en español: Aprenda diversas técnicas de costura a mano para crear un bonito calentador de manos en forma de un muñeco de nieve en la Biblioteca de Palatine.

Los materiales serán provistos. Regístrese a partir del 18/11.