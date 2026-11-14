📅 Learn to Shop Safely Online

The Palatine Library is offering a Safe Shopping Online class for adults.

You’ll learn how to:

Keep your financial information secure

Spot suspicious websites and deals

Research purchases before you buy

Sign-up opens on 11/18. Visit the Palatine Library website and look for the Safe Shopping Online event to register once registration begins.

This is a good pick if you shop online and want to avoid scams or fraud.