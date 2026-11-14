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Palatine
📢 Palatine Library class: Safe Shopping Online for adults
2 days ago
📅 Learn to Shop Safely Online
The Palatine Library is offering a Safe Shopping Online class for adults.
You’ll learn how to:
- Keep your financial information secure
- Spot suspicious websites and deals
- Research purchases before you buy
Sign-up opens on 11/18. Visit the Palatine Library website and look for the Safe Shopping Online event to register once registration begins.
This is a good pick if you shop online and want to avoid scams or fraud.
More Info: Safe Shopping Online | Palatine Library District
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