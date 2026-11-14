Palatine has some very special cats waiting for their forever families. All of these kitties are with Forever Fortunate Felines and are in foster care, learning how to be wonderful companions.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Love is a sweet, gentle, cuddly senior girl who truly lives up to her name. Once she settled into her foster home, she relaxed, groomed, napped, and showed her people-loving side. She adores lap naps, head and tail scratches, and stretching out all over her humans. She’s not a fan of being picked up or held, but she’s very happy to be close and soak up affection on her own terms.

👉 Meet Love and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Nerds is a total “lover boy.” This bottle-baby kitten will climb into your lap, onto your shoulder, and right up to your face for smooches and cuddles. He loves wand toys, dragging them around the room and even playing tug of war when he wants to run off with his prize. Nerds was hand-raised with his sister Skittles, and they’ve grown into a pair of very affectionate, playful kittens.

👉 Meet Nerds and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian

Age: Adult (about 7 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly orange/red

Adoption fee: $165

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Nala is a gentle 7-year-old “Love Bug” with a soft heart and soft fur. She’s the kind of cat who appears right when you need her—one minute you’re on the couch, the next she’s curled in your lap, purring away. She likes to climb up behind you to snuggle and will roll over to offer her belly when she’s feeling extra cozy. Nala is perfect for someone wanting a calm, affectionate companion.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Female

Color: Mostly black

Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Skittles is a confident, strong, and independent little princess. Hand-raised from a tiny bottle baby with her brother Nerds, she loves fluffy ball toys she can carry in her mouth, batting the spring on the scratching post, and perching on your shoulder like a “parrot cat.” She enjoys exploring new places, finding toys, and then curling up in the best cozy spots for a nap.

👉 Meet Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Color: Smoke tabby with amber eyes

Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Homer Hippo is a smoke tabby “potato boy” with gorgeous amber eyes and a gift for leading the coziest cuddle piles. He’s a laid-back follower who lets his siblings choose the adventure, then happily joins in. He enjoys lounging, chasing his siblings, exploring the bathtub, and playing with chaseable toys. Pick him up and he melts into cuddles, making him a very lovable little companion.

👉 Meet Homer Hippo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (kitten)

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $199

Shelter: Forever Fortunate Felines

Phone: (844) 228-7333

Harry Hippo is a soft-coated little lover boy with plenty of kitten energy. He likes to be where the action is—wrestling with siblings, chasing toys, and then being scooped up for cuddles. When you pick him up, he melts into happy purrs. Harry has been around other cats in foster care and would do well with a young feline friend to grow up and play with.

👉 Meet Harry Hippo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Palatine, IL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call Forever Fortunate Felines at (844) 228-7333 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.