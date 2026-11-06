🐶 Gentle, Playful & Senior Dogs Waiting for Homes in Palatine

Palatine has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families soon. All of these pups are with Second City Canine Rescue and are looking for loving, forever homes.

Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix

Poodle (Standard) mix Age: About 6 months (baby)

About 6 months (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality & habits: Young, cuddly boy who wants to stay close to his person while he learns the world isn’t so scary. He enjoys backyard playtime (especially if you’re outside with him), likes walks, and may pull a bit when he sees dog friends.

Young, cuddly boy who wants to stay close to his person while he learns the world isn’t so scary. He enjoys backyard playtime (especially if you’re outside with him), likes walks, and may pull a bit when he sees dog friends. Good with: Kids and other dogs

Ideal home: Someone who’s around a lot, can help him build confidence, and enjoys puppy play and training.

Someone who’s around a lot, can help him build confidence, and enjoys puppy play and training. Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Contact: (847) 807-5364

👉 Meet Avery and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: About 8 years (adult/senior)

About 8 years (adult/senior) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality & habits: Sweet, gentle girl with a loving heart and a nose for adventure. She enjoys being outdoors, exploring and following scents, then coming inside for pets and belly rubs. She’s quiet, rarely barks, and is completely house trained .

Sweet, gentle girl with a loving heart and a nose for adventure. She enjoys being outdoors, exploring and following scents, then coming inside for pets and belly rubs. She’s quiet, rarely barks, and is . Ideal home: A calm, loving home that enjoys walks and outdoor time, then snuggles on the couch.

A calm, loving home that enjoys walks and outdoor time, then snuggles on the couch. Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Contact: (847) 807-5364

👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane mix

Great Dane mix Age: About 12 weeks (baby)

About 12 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with gray/silver markings

White with gray/silver markings Personality & habits: Striking white coat with beautiful gray markings that give her a blue-toned look. She has a big personality and is very vocal , using her voice to let everyone know how she feels.

Striking white coat with beautiful gray markings that give her a blue-toned look. She has a and is very , using her voice to let everyone know how she feels. Ideal home: A family ready for a large-breed puppy with energy, training needs, and a lot of character.

A family ready for a large-breed puppy with energy, training needs, and a lot of character. Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Contact: (847) 807-5364

👉 Meet Oahu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Around 10 years (adult/senior)

Around 10 years (adult/senior) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality & habits: Sweet, easygoing little guy who loves to follow his favorite humans, explore the yard, play with squeaky toys, and enjoy snacks. A quiet roommate who likes to trail you from room to room. He’s making great progress with house training , knows the door means “outside,” and is well-behaved when left home alone. He enjoys walks and a little adventure.

Sweet, easygoing little guy who loves to follow his favorite humans, explore the yard, play with squeaky toys, and enjoy snacks. A quiet roommate who likes to trail you from room to room. He’s making , knows the door means “outside,” and is well-behaved when left home alone. He enjoys walks and a little adventure. Ideal home: Someone who wants a calm, loyal companion and can keep up gentle walks and simple routines.

Someone who wants a calm, loyal companion and can keep up gentle walks and simple routines. Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Contact: (847) 807-5364

👉 Meet Peppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Personality & habits: Tiny senior sweetheart with a big personality and bigger heart. She loves everyone she meets, including kids , and shares her foster home with three much bigger dogs . She’s confident enough to remind them that the smallest girl can still claim the best couch spot. She enjoys simple days with easy company.

Tiny senior sweetheart with a big personality and bigger heart. She loves everyone she meets, , and shares her foster home with . She’s confident enough to remind them that the smallest girl can still claim the best couch spot. She enjoys simple days with easy company. Ideal home: A gentle, loving home that appreciates senior dogs and their slower pace and wants a friendly little companion.

A gentle, loving home that appreciates senior dogs and their slower pace and wants a friendly little companion. Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Contact: (847) 807-5364

👉 Meet Esther and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: About 5 years (adult)

About 5 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Personality & habits: Fun-loving, playful girl with lots of energy. She is completely house-trained , loves her cozy crate, and does well when left home alone. Favorite activities include running in the yard, playing chase, tossing toys, and zooming around to show off her speed. She loves her stuffed toys and enjoys daily playtime. She gets along well with other dogs and knows some good manners.

Fun-loving, playful girl with lots of energy. She is , loves her cozy crate, and does well when left home alone. Favorite activities include running in the yard, playing chase, tossing toys, and zooming around to show off her speed. She loves her stuffed toys and enjoys daily playtime. She gets along well with other dogs and knows some good manners. Ideal home: An active home that enjoys play, short bursts of zoomies, and has time for games and companionship.

An active home that enjoys play, short bursts of zoomies, and has time for games and companionship. Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Contact: (847) 807-5364

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Palatine, IL, please consider visiting Second City Canine Rescue or calling (847) 807-5364 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.