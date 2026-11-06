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🐶 Gentle, Playful & Senior Dogs Waiting for Homes in Palatine
Palatine has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families soon. All of these pups are with Second City Canine Rescue and are looking for loving, forever homes.
Avery
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: About 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Personality & habits: Young, cuddly boy who wants to stay close to his person while he learns the world isn’t so scary. He enjoys backyard playtime (especially if you’re outside with him), likes walks, and may pull a bit when he sees dog friends.
- Good with: Kids and other dogs
- Ideal home: Someone who’s around a lot, can help him build confidence, and enjoys puppy play and training.
- Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue
- Contact: (847) 807-5364
👉 Meet Avery and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ruby
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: About 8 years (adult/senior)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality & habits: Sweet, gentle girl with a loving heart and a nose for adventure. She enjoys being outdoors, exploring and following scents, then coming inside for pets and belly rubs. She’s quiet, rarely barks, and is completely house trained.
- Ideal home: A calm, loving home that enjoys walks and outdoor time, then snuggles on the couch.
- Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue
- Contact: (847) 807-5364
👉 Meet Ruby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oahu
- Breed: Great Dane mix
- Age: About 12 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver markings
- Personality & habits: Striking white coat with beautiful gray markings that give her a blue-toned look. She has a big personality and is very vocal, using her voice to let everyone know how she feels.
- Ideal home: A family ready for a large-breed puppy with energy, training needs, and a lot of character.
- Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue
- Contact: (847) 807-5364
👉 Meet Oahu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Peppy
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Around 10 years (adult/senior)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Personality & habits: Sweet, easygoing little guy who loves to follow his favorite humans, explore the yard, play with squeaky toys, and enjoy snacks. A quiet roommate who likes to trail you from room to room. He’s making great progress with house training, knows the door means “outside,” and is well-behaved when left home alone. He enjoys walks and a little adventure.
- Ideal home: Someone who wants a calm, loyal companion and can keep up gentle walks and simple routines.
- Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue
- Contact: (847) 807-5364
👉 Meet Peppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Esther
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Personality & habits: Tiny senior sweetheart with a big personality and bigger heart. She loves everyone she meets, including kids, and shares her foster home with three much bigger dogs. She’s confident enough to remind them that the smallest girl can still claim the best couch spot. She enjoys simple days with easy company.
- Ideal home: A gentle, loving home that appreciates senior dogs and their slower pace and wants a friendly little companion.
- Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue
- Contact: (847) 807-5364
👉 Meet Esther and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Missy
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: About 5 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Personality & habits: Fun-loving, playful girl with lots of energy. She is completely house-trained, loves her cozy crate, and does well when left home alone. Favorite activities include running in the yard, playing chase, tossing toys, and zooming around to show off her speed. She loves her stuffed toys and enjoys daily playtime. She gets along well with other dogs and knows some good manners.
- Ideal home: An active home that enjoys play, short bursts of zoomies, and has time for games and companionship.
- Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue
- Contact: (847) 807-5364
👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Palatine, IL, please consider visiting Second City Canine Rescue or calling (847) 807-5364 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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