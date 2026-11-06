🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Palatine Right Now

Palatine neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kitchen organizers to unique decor and even live pets.

Item: Set of clear plastic food storage containers with secure lids

Condition: Not stated

Location: Prairie Grove, Palatine, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

A whole collection of matching containers, great for leftovers, meal prep, or organizing pantry items. Clear sides make it easy to see what’s inside, and the tight lids help prevent spills.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal wire fruit basket

Condition: Not stated

Location: Prairie Grove, Palatine, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

A sturdy wire basket that works well on a kitchen counter or dining table. Perfect for holding fruit, bread, or snacks while keeping your space looking neat.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White novelty tray with bold humorous text

Condition: Not stated

Location: Prairie Grove, Palatine, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

A small rolling or serving tray with a cheeky printed message. Good as a gag gift, conversation piece, or fun decor item if the humor fits your style.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby miniature red crayfish

Condition: Live animals; newborns may need a day or two before pickup

Location: Brockway, Palatine, IL

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Free baby miniature red crayfish looking for new homes. The poster notes that newborns might need to stay a day or two before pickup, but they need to be rehomed quickly so the adult male doesn’t eat them. You’ll need an appropriate tank and setup ready before you go.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Palatine tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.