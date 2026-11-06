undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Palatine Right Now
Palatine neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from kitchen organizers to unique decor and even live pets.
Set of Plastic Food Storage Containers
Item: Set of clear plastic food storage containers with secure lids
Condition: Not stated
Location: Prairie Grove, Palatine, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
A whole collection of matching containers, great for leftovers, meal prep, or organizing pantry items. Clear sides make it easy to see what’s inside, and the tight lids help prevent spills.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Wire Fruit Basket
Item: Metal wire fruit basket
Condition: Not stated
Location: Prairie Grove, Palatine, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
A sturdy wire basket that works well on a kitchen counter or dining table. Perfect for holding fruit, bread, or snacks while keeping your space looking neat.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Novelty Rolling Tray with Bold Text
Item: White novelty tray with bold humorous text
Condition: Not stated
Location: Prairie Grove, Palatine, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
A small rolling or serving tray with a cheeky printed message. Good as a gag gift, conversation piece, or fun decor item if the humor fits your style.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Miniature Crayfish
Item: Baby miniature red crayfish
Condition: Live animals; newborns may need a day or two before pickup
Location: Brockway, Palatine, IL
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
Free baby miniature red crayfish looking for new homes. The poster notes that newborns might need to stay a day or two before pickup, but they need to be rehomed quickly so the adult male doesn’t eat them. You’ll need an appropriate tank and setup ready before you go.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Palatine tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.