🛒 Palatine, IL Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles With Hourly Pay

Palatine has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from shoes to auto parts to grocery. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Palatine, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.85 – $20.98/hour + commission

Professional-level sales role on the commercial side of the auto parts business. You’ll support commercial customers, help lead team members with the GM, manage deliveries, and use your automotive parts knowledge to grow sales.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Location: Palatine, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.19 – $17.47/hour

Front-of-store role helping families find the right shoes, running the register, and keeping the store looking sharp. Good fit if you enjoy customer service, rewards program signups, and light merchandising.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Palatine, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role in the meat department, doing production work, keeping equipment and work areas clean, and helping customers at the counter. Best for someone comfortable in a fast-paced, food-handling environment and working weekends/holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.