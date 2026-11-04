🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Palatine

Looking for a new four‑legged teammate in Palatine, IL? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Second City Canine Rescue for a family to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Phone: (847) 807-5364

Shoresy is a tiny pup with a big, confident personality and tons of puppy energy, curiosity, and mischief. He’s still learning the rules, so he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of cuddles as he grows. If you like a bold, fun puppy who keeps you laughing, Shoresy might be your match.

👉 Meet Shoresy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/chestnut Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Phone: (847) 807-5364

Tairn is a brave, outgoing, super‑smart youngster who already knows sit, paw/shake, and no, and responds to his name. He loves the outdoors, a fenced yard, going for walks, and does well with kids of all ages. He’s crate‑comfortable and can entertain himself, but he really enjoys being with his humans and learning new things. He’s expected to be about 50–60 lbs when full grown.

👉 Meet Tairn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Phone: (847) 807-5364

Laura Mohr is smart, sweet, and confident—the “MVP” of her litter. At just 2 months old, she’s still figuring out the world and will need a family ready to guide her with training, playtime, and positive reinforcement. She has plenty of personality and is ready to shine in a home that will help her grow into a star companion.

👉 Meet Laura Mohr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Phone: (847) 807-5364

Goody is a laid‑back, lovable little guy who’s ready to be a loyal teammate and full‑time entertainer. At 2 months old, he’s still learning the basics and will need a family willing to help him with puppy training, consistency, and play. If you want a fun buddy for backyard adventures and couch cuddles, Goody could be the one.

👉 Meet Goody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Phone: (847) 807-5364

Dolo is full of big energy and playful antics. At just 2 months old, he’s a blank slate who needs help learning basic manners and how to be the best teammate he can be. Expect puppy zoomies, silliness, and lots of love from this little character.

👉 Meet Dolo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (unknown type) mix

Hound (unknown type) mix Age: Adult (around 3 years)

Adult (around 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Size: Medium‑large

Medium‑large Shelter: Second City Canine Rescue

Phone: (847) 807-5364

Maisy (also called Maisey) is a wonderful, settled adult dog who is:

Completely house‑trained

Crate‑trained (sleeps in her crate and can stay in it for short periods)

(sleeps in her crate and can stay in it for short periods) Friendly with children, other dogs, and cats

Once she learns your home’s layout, she’ll bark or whine at the door to let you know she needs to go out. She’s ready for a permanent home where she can relax, love, and enjoy life with her people.

👉 Meet Maisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Palatine, IL, consider visiting Second City Canine Rescue or calling (847) 807-5364 to learn more about these dogs and start the adoption process. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.