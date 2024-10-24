Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pal Item | Palladium-Item

    New mural rejuvenates old Quaker mill in Richmond

    By Evan Weaver, Richmond Palladium-Item,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HaOz_0wJulpT800

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXFXM_0wJulpT800

    RICHMOND, Ind. — Depending on where you enter the city, it's possible the first thing you see is a rejuvenated building.

    Just ask George Haskett, owner of The Old Mill.

    "This is the first thing you see, when you come into Richmond, Indiana," he said.

    Once home to 18 mills at various times, Wayne County has just two left. One used to be known as the Richmond Corn Mill and the Quaker City Mill, now The Old Mill.

    Situated at 1140 N. 12th St., travelers headed south via Middleboro Pike travel down a hill and see the old corn mill as their first sight into the Rose City.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlBNU_0wJulpT800

    Several months ago, the side of The Old Mill overlooking Middleboro Pike was showing its wear, with paint shedding from the bricks and shadows from former windows visible.

    In total, Haskett said Charles Guess, the local artist he contracted for the mural, finished it in two months.

    In addition to the wall, Haskett said he had replaced a number of windows that were also in bad shape, thanking Perseponko Painting for pressure-washing the paint from the wall and an Amish neighbor of his who helped put in the windows.

    A short history of the Richmond Corn Mill/Quaker City Mill

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjIru_0wJulpT800

    According to a plaque in front of the building and a 2005 research essay by Indiana University East honors student Kisha Jennings, the Richmond Corn Mill, also known as the Quaker City Mill, operated as such from 1815 to 1912, built by North Carolina Quaker Charles Moffitt.

    According to a 1943 Palladium-Item clipping , the mill was known to people as far west as Indianapolis and as far north as Fort Wayne.

    After ownership was exchanged a couple of times, the mill was destroyed by a fire in 1883 before being rebuilt the following year by then-owner F.H. Stafford, until he went bankrupt in 1884 after spending $6,000 on a new brick flouring mill.

    In 1890, Moffitt's grandson, D.W. Marmon, bought the mill and updated it. In September 1911, the Richmond Park and Lake Company bought the property, and the machinery was removed.

    Over time, the building has survived through multiple owners, being used for a variety of purposes.

    Sandy Haskett, co-owner of the mill with her husband, said she remembers a side of the building being called "The Fisherman's Den" with fishing lures and other accessories being sold, while the other side had a garage door and was used to pull cars into the mill building.

    Who are the current owners of The Old Mill?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AALE_0wJulpT800

    George bought the mill in 2006 after working in the car business for 40 years, working with Mike Nottingham before making a decision that he was going to quit.

    "Mike said, 'Man, don't leave. Let's do this. I bought that old building across the street down there. Let's put a used car lot down there. You can do this, and we'll do it together,'" Haskett said. "So he and I started a used car lot across the street, and as time went on, I bought the business from him for $1."

    Before George owned the mill, The Fisherman's Den and Ace Hardware had gone out of business.

    "So the building's sitting here and the bank owns it, and I'm sitting across the street, thinking, 'Man, if I don't buy that building, Evan (Collinsworth)'s going to buy it and go into business across the street.'"

    George said that while he bought the business from Nottingham, he still rented across the street from him.

    "I contacted the bank because they owned it," he said. "I bought the building, and I moved my business from there to over here. That way I wouldn't pay someone rent, I might as well pay myself."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjvVu_0wJulpT800

    On the inside, Sandy prepares the mill every holiday season by stocking the first floor with Christmas decorations and crafts for purchase, as she operates Old Mill Christmas Crafts.

    Opening for the season on Nov. 18 with an open house scheduled for the first Saturday of December, shoppers can find an array of goods for their own homes.

    Sandy's shop is so popular with residents, she recalled a time last year where two people were arguing over ownership of a decoration they both liked and couldn't find anywhere else, before a third customer "swooped in" and bought it first.

    Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: New mural rejuvenates old Quaker mill in Richmond

    Related Search

    Richmond parkFort WayneIndiana University EastRose cityNorth CarolinaEvan Weaver

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy