New mural rejuvenates old Quaker mill in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — Depending on where you enter the city, it's possible the first thing you see is a rejuvenated building.

Just ask George Haskett, owner of The Old Mill.

"This is the first thing you see, when you come into Richmond, Indiana," he said.

Once home to 18 mills at various times, Wayne County has just two left. One used to be known as the Richmond Corn Mill and the Quaker City Mill, now The Old Mill.

Situated at 1140 N. 12th St., travelers headed south via Middleboro Pike travel down a hill and see the old corn mill as their first sight into the Rose City.

Several months ago, the side of The Old Mill overlooking Middleboro Pike was showing its wear, with paint shedding from the bricks and shadows from former windows visible.

In total, Haskett said Charles Guess, the local artist he contracted for the mural, finished it in two months.

In addition to the wall, Haskett said he had replaced a number of windows that were also in bad shape, thanking Perseponko Painting for pressure-washing the paint from the wall and an Amish neighbor of his who helped put in the windows.

A short history of the Richmond Corn Mill/Quaker City Mill

According to a plaque in front of the building and a 2005 research essay by Indiana University East honors student Kisha Jennings, the Richmond Corn Mill, also known as the Quaker City Mill, operated as such from 1815 to 1912, built by North Carolina Quaker Charles Moffitt.

According to a 1943 Palladium-Item clipping , the mill was known to people as far west as Indianapolis and as far north as Fort Wayne.

After ownership was exchanged a couple of times, the mill was destroyed by a fire in 1883 before being rebuilt the following year by then-owner F.H. Stafford, until he went bankrupt in 1884 after spending $6,000 on a new brick flouring mill.

In 1890, Moffitt's grandson, D.W. Marmon, bought the mill and updated it. In September 1911, the Richmond Park and Lake Company bought the property, and the machinery was removed.

Over time, the building has survived through multiple owners, being used for a variety of purposes.

Sandy Haskett, co-owner of the mill with her husband, said she remembers a side of the building being called "The Fisherman's Den" with fishing lures and other accessories being sold, while the other side had a garage door and was used to pull cars into the mill building.

Who are the current owners of The Old Mill?

George bought the mill in 2006 after working in the car business for 40 years, working with Mike Nottingham before making a decision that he was going to quit.

"Mike said, 'Man, don't leave. Let's do this. I bought that old building across the street down there. Let's put a used car lot down there. You can do this, and we'll do it together,'" Haskett said. "So he and I started a used car lot across the street, and as time went on, I bought the business from him for $1."

Before George owned the mill, The Fisherman's Den and Ace Hardware had gone out of business.

"So the building's sitting here and the bank owns it, and I'm sitting across the street, thinking, 'Man, if I don't buy that building, Evan (Collinsworth)'s going to buy it and go into business across the street.'"

George said that while he bought the business from Nottingham, he still rented across the street from him.

"I contacted the bank because they owned it," he said. "I bought the building, and I moved my business from there to over here. That way I wouldn't pay someone rent, I might as well pay myself."

On the inside, Sandy prepares the mill every holiday season by stocking the first floor with Christmas decorations and crafts for purchase, as she operates Old Mill Christmas Crafts.

Opening for the season on Nov. 18 with an open house scheduled for the first Saturday of December, shoppers can find an array of goods for their own homes.

Sandy's shop is so popular with residents, she recalled a time last year where two people were arguing over ownership of a decoration they both liked and couldn't find anywhere else, before a third customer "swooped in" and bought it first.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: New mural rejuvenates old Quaker mill in Richmond