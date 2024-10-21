Open in App
    🍕 Wayne County's newest pizza place popular among locals

    By Evan Weaver, Richmond Palladium-Item,

    1 days ago

    Good morning, everyone!

    If you enjoy a nice slice of 'Za (that's pizza, for short), you will love today's top story. There is now another option to go along with the nearly dozen pizza restaurants in Wayne County.

    Your Tuesday Richmond weather forecast: A high of 79, low of 57. Sunny! 🌞

    🎶 Song of the Day! 🎶

    Don't forget to submit your questions for my weekly mailbox each week at eweaver@gannett.com . Help spread the word about this newsletter: Forward this email to your family and friends and encourage them to sign up here .

    🍕 Chicago's Pizza opens for business in Cambridge City, sees 1,000 customers first week

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IIU8_0wGCU8H000

    A few weeks ago, I had mentioned the opening of Wayne County's newest restaurant, Chicago's Pizza, in Cambridge City.

    Within the first week of its opening from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, co-owner Katie Lennex said they saw 1,000 customers walk through their doors, with some days seeing two lines.

    While not actually of Chicago origin, Chicago's Pizza is an Indiana-based chain with 23 locations, created in 1979 by Ron Epple and Bob McDonald.

    Before the Cambridge City location, the closest spots Wayne County residents could get their fill were in Greenfield and Winchester.

    But after some persuading of franchiser Dave Childers, Lennex and Seth Hardin can now provide fresh Chicago's Pizza right at home to county locals.

    For the full story, read here.

    📰 What else you should know today:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgeY2_0wGCU8H000

    🏈 Top 10: In the final USA Today Network poll before the postseason, where does Northeastern's football team rank?

    Live Delphi updates : Read what happened during the trial of Richard Allen on Monday here.

    😷 Particle pollution for Indy: People with asthma, COPD, heart disease and other similar diagnoses are urged to stay indoors around Indianapolis today because of fine particulate matter.

    🚓 High school party ends in shooting: A high school-age party in Fort Wayne over the weekend ended with one dead and 10 injured after shots were fired. The number of suspects is still unknown.

    🚨 Where are they now? A look at a selection of Indiana's missing persons cases from decades ago and what happened to them.

    Thank you for taking the time to read through today's newsletter. I always appreciate story tips, so send those ideas, questions and observations my way. Email me at eweaver@gannett.com, and you can follow me on X ( @evan_weaver7 ).

    See you tomorrow.

    This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: 🍕 Wayne County's newest pizza place popular among locals

