Chicago's Pizza sees 1,000 customers in 1st week of business in Cambridge City

RICHMOND, Ind. — A piece of Chicago has arrived in Cambridge City.

That is, Chicago's Pizza.

Established in 1979, Chicago's Pizza, despite the name, is not actually from Chicago and instead is a family-oriented, Indiana-based pizza chain.

On Sept. 30, the Cambridge City location opened for lunch, the 23rd location in the state, giving local residents another option out of the more than dozen pizza places in Wayne County.

The chain offers up deep-dish and crispy thin crusts in the same style that Chicago-based chains make, along with traditional and gluten-free crusts.

The traditional and deep-dish styles are both made in house, as well as the the restaurant's breadsticks, pepperoni sticks and pizza sauce.

Specialty pizzas at the restaurant include a BBQ bacon burger, a chicken prime and "The Magnificent Mile," which is the chain's most loaded specialty pizza, made up of pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives.

The location also offers appetizers such as garlic cheese bread and meatballs, as well as a cinnamon pizza for those wanting dessert.

Katie Lennex, who owns the location alongside her boyfriend, Seth Hardin, said the process began about a year ago when the pair took a trip with their kids to a water park in French Lick, where a Chicago's Pizza was located.

"We always thought something like this would go over well in Cambridge City, so Seth reached out to the franchise about it," Lennex said. "They emailed back and forth for a few months, and it took (Dave Childers) a while to finally agree to talk to us because he gets inquiries all the time. He finally agreed to talk to us and agreed to come up and meet us."

After meeting with Childers, Lennex said he took notice of their involvement in the community, with Hardin's ownership of Premier Maintenance Solutions and Lennex's decadelong employment with MediCenter Pharmacy, as reason to give them a chance, as long as they could find the perfect location.

"We always thought that the King's building was the perfect location, but we knew it was for sale, and so we were not sure if they would lease it to us," she said. "We called Jim King, who owns this building, and threw our idea out to him, and he was like, 'Let's do it.' Probably April or May, it was finally like we were moving forward."

The restaurant employs 20 people, whom Lennex said were trained by workers at the French Lick location for weeks before opening so that they knew the basics.

Lennex said there were no plans to hold a grand opening. they instead opted for a soft opening via a Facebook post.

"Honestly, I was really nervous about it," she said. "What if we open the doors and no one shows up? But we put oneFacebook post on and it was wild."

Lennex said that in the first week of opening, more than 1,000 customers have stopped by, including one as far as Eaton, Ohio.

That's thanks to the Cambridge City opening closing a gap between the area's two closest Chicago's Pizza locations: Greenfield and Winchester.

Cambridge City's also offers what not every location does starting Oct. 22: a buffet and salad bar.

With the buffet, customers can get all-you-can-eat pizza, salad, breadsticks and a drink for what Lennex said will ring up to $11.99 with tax.

The salad bar will be open all day, every day, while the buffet will be open only during the week from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

"That's kind of the nice thing about it being a small franchise," Lennex said. "I feel like each store has their own little individual touch, or their own individual thing that they do."

Lennex added that she was grateful and humbled over the support received from Cambridge City and Wayne County residents.

"I've always thought Cambridge was a special town, working at the pharmacy," she said. "They really pride themselves on supporting small businesses and knowing we already had one here, it was kind of a no-brainer where we wanted to open it. We knew Cambridge would be a good location, and this community has been almost like overwhelming with the support. There's times I look out here and there's two lines out the door, and I don't even know where all these people even have come from."

Chicago's Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, and customers can call 765-312-8028 to place to-go orders.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Chicago's Pizza sees 1,000 customers in 1st week of business in Cambridge City