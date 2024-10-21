Jennifer Risch, Todd Patterson vie for at-large Western Wayne School Board seat

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — The 2024 general election is less than three weeks away, and aside from the races for U.S. president and Indiana governor, this year will feature three locally contested school board races.

One of them includes a race for an at-large seat for Western Wayne's school board, for which Jennifer Harris Risch and Todd Allen Patterson will square off.

The Palladium-Item sent out questionnaires to both candidates. Here are their responses.

Jennifer 'Jenni' Harris Risch

Age : 61

Occupation: Retired educator from Western Wayne Schools

Place of Residence: Milton

Why are you running for office?

I have been approached several times by community members and encouraged to run.I grew up in this community and taught here for over 30 years. I care deeply about ourschools, the people, and the community."

What are your top three goals, if elected?

If I were to be elected, I would first need to listen and learn. Listen to the other board members, superintendent, teachers, students, and community members. Listening is how one learns what is going on and what needs to happen. Secondly, I would need to remain open-minded, ask questions, and speak up. If one is going to actively be a part of any group those things need to happen. Finally, it would be a great benefit for everyone if the community, its residents, and the schools could work together as one big, fabulous team."

What's your biggest concern facing the school board, and how do you hope to resolve it should you be elected?

It is difficult to say what the biggest concern for the school board is without having beenintricately involved in it. However, I would imagine finances and enrollment are right upthere. We are on a good path financially with all of the grants we have received. Oneperson alone does not resolve anything, but rather resolution is a team effort. Weabsolutely need to do an even better job of promoting all of the amazing things that aregoing on at Western Wayne.

Todd Allen Patterson

Age: 48

Place of residence: Milton

Education: A.S. general studies from Ball State University and A.S. construction technology from Ivy Tech State College

Occupation: Construction trades

Why are you running for office?

I have kids in the school system and graduated from LHS. After attending several meetings, I became interested in running for the board.

What are your top three goals, if elected?

If elected, my priorities are to continue the administration updating of the buildings. They have been neglected for many years and are very outdated. Our students deserve the best. Also, to come up with a plan to retain and recruit high-quality educators for our district. I know teachers are very hard to find these days, but we need a plan to retain and recruit the best educators for our students. This would also allow the school system to provide a larger curriculum.

I am running to make things better for the students. I don’t have any other reason, but to be there for our students and do what is best for them. I know the school system and its students, teachers, admins and history. I want to bring Western Wayne back to a school system families want to and are proud to attend.

A positive of the admin is the obtaining of grants to help improve our district. The administration has done a great job with this over the last few years, and it has helped immensely.

What's your biggest concern facing the school board, and how do you hope to resolve it should you be elected?

The board needs to be more aware of what goes on in the district. I have three boys, so I attend many sporting events, school activities, etc. Just don’t go through the motions, be involved in the school system.

I believe one of the biggest concerns for the board is hiring and keeping enough good, qualified educators. By making sure our salaries are in line with other area districts and having a good work environment for teachers and students to thrive in.

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Jennifer Risch, Todd Patterson vie for at-large Western Wayne School Board seat