Richmond Friends School receives 'School of Distinction' honor from Cognia

RICHMOND, Ind. — For the second straight year, a local school has been given an accolade few in the world receive.

Richmond Friends School, a Religious Society of Friends school that serves students from preschool through eighth grade, was named as one of 49 schools and 11 systems worldwide to receive the title of Cognia School of Distinction for the 2023-24 school year.

Just two other schools from Indiana, South Ripley Community School Corp. and Indiana University High School, also received School of Distinction recognition from Cognia, a non-profit and non-governmental organization created in 2006 that accredits schools around the world.

In addition to the United States, schools from United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Jordan were recognized this year.

Cognia serves 40,000 institutions across 90 countries and all 50 states.

