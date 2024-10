Richmond resident charged with slapping 4-year-old girl's face

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond resident has been accused of striking a 4-year-old girl in the face.

Allison Junkin, 25, was charged Wednesday in Wayne Circuit Court with battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to an affidavit, Junklin had watched a friend's daughter before employees at a day care center noticed a "handprint mark on the left side of (the child's) face."

Richmond police and officials with the Indiana Department of Child Services were then notified.

Junkin at first denied any knowledge of who struck the child when questioned by police.

After Junkin checked in at Reid Hospital's psychiatric unit, a second interview with police was conducted. The Richmond resident reportedly then admitted slapping the girl after the child bit her on an arm.

According to Junkin, the child was being spanked for having a urination accident when the biting and subsequent slap took place.

Junkin claimed to have been given permission to physically discipline the girl by the child's mother. The mother, however, reportedly denied that.

A trial date has apparently not yet been set in the Circuit Court case.

In 2021, Junkin was convicted of cruelty to an animal, a misdemeanor, in Wayne Superior Court 3.

