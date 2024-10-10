Open in App
    • Pal Item | Palladium-Item

    Richmond man sentenced to 60 years in 2023 stabbing case

    By Evan Weaver, Richmond Palladium-Item,

    2 days ago

    RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was sentenced to 60 years in prison in Wayne Circuit Court after pleading guilty to a 2023 murder.

    Tommy Wayne Earl, then 67, was arrested on June 30, 2023, after he had cut the throat of 59-year-old Michelle Dionne Peacock, who died at the scene of Merle Henderson Apartments, 81 S. 14th St., where Earl lived.

    In a sentencing order, Judge April R. Drake cited Earl's character, lack of remorse and bias toward the victim as aggravating circumstances.

    The filing reported that Earl had referred to Peacock as a racial slur immediately after the crime was committed and had referred to her by the same racial slur in the past. Earl remained at the scene, still armed with the razor, when police arrived and allegedly threatened to kill one officer. He was taken into custody after police used an electronic stun device to subdue him.

    After the crime, Earl was examined at Reid Hospital, where he had reportedly told investigators he and the woman "had problems in the past," and he decided to attack her after he observed her, from his fourth-floor apartment, sitting in the gazebo.

    "Earl made the comment he was glad he did it and would do it again," detective Tom Legear wrote in a report shortly after the arrest.

    At least two employees of a lawn care business who were working in the area at the time told police they had witnessed the attack.

    Earl was also charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony carrying a maximum 30-month sentence, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor. Two other charges were dropped as a result of Earl's plea.

    Earl was given 459 days credit for time served and an additional "good time credit" of 153 days.

    Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond man sentenced to 60 years in 2023 stabbing case

