RICHMOND, Ind. — A former longtime teacher for the Nettle Creek School Corp. has been found not guilty of sexual misconduct charges lodged by a student.

William T. Drake, now 73, of Hagerstown, was charged in July 2019 with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

A 14-year-old female student at Hagerstown Junior-Senior High School reported Drake had inappropriately touched her in December 2018.

A Wayne Superior Court 2 jury in recent days found the retired teacher not guilty of the felony charge.

Over a five-year period, Drake's case was set for trial 20 times and then was postponed. Nearly all of the requests for continuances came from Drake's defense team, court records show.

Drake had been a teacher and a coach with the district for more than 40 years.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Ex-Hagerstown teacher found not guilty of sexual misconduct