Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pal Item | Palladium-Item

    Democratic lt. gov. candidate Terry Goodin stops by Richmond to hear voter concerns

    By Evan Weaver, Richmond Palladium-Item,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OXXX_0vrGcly200

    RICHMOND, Ind. — The 2024 state gubernatorial election between Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Republican Mike Braun is just over a month away.

    To try to win some last-minute votes, candidates have been traveling around the state to appeal to voters. Lieutenant governor candidate Terry Goodin stopped by Richmond on Friday, saying he and McCormick want voters' advice on how they can make Indiana a better place to live, work and raise a family and to ensure "everybody has a seat at the table."

    Before becoming McCormick's running mate, Goodin was a former Indiana state legislator from 2000 to 2020, representing portions of Scott, Clark and Jefferson counties near the Kentucky border.

    Economy great in employment but not in wages

    Goodin said Indiana is doing great with its economy, as stated in a January news release by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., but not when it comes to high-paying jobs.

    "There's no reason why Hoosiers should have to work two jobs to be able to make ends meet," he said. "You should be able to get a good job, make a living wage and then be able to do something."

    The "something" Goodin referred to is "one of the greatest American pastimes: family vacations."

    "We say this tongue in cheek, but we're serious about it," he said. "Their husband, wife or significant other's working two jobs to try to make ends meet. They rarely see each other and pass each other when they're going back and forth to work. Indiana is known for hard-working Hoosiers. We want to bring prosperity to Indiana, and we want hard-working Hoosiers, but we also want to let them be able to have a good job and good pay so they can take some time off from that hard work."

    Goodin did not confirm whether a McCormick-Goodin administration would lead to a minimum wage increase, though he did say, "Indiana workers are worth more than $7.25. I'll scream that from the rooftop."

    The day before Goodin visited Richmond, McCormick unveiled her economic development plan, which included an expansion of "quality of life" investments to attract young and talented workers to the state.

    Goodin said that according to a USA Today poll, Indiana ranked 48th or 49th out of 50 for quality of life and 50th for relative economic growth in the last 20 years, according to Ball State economist Michael Hicks.

    However, the most recent quality-of-life report published from USA Today using scores from WalletHub showed that Indiana actually ranked 30th in quality of life for 2023.

    Indiana undergoing several crises under one-party rule

    With most of Indiana's politics being governed by the Republican Party, Goodin said that although he has positive relationships with many of the party's members, many of the state's crises have been caused by the one-party governance.

    "Everything that Indiana is going through now with the crises that have been created, and they are a crisis, that one-party control is what's caused that," he said. "We've got a housing crisis. Affordable housing is nonexistent in the state of Indiana. We've got an educational crisis. We know that we're not preparing our students for the future. We've got a health-care crisis. There are county hospitals that are going out of business and people are driving 50 and 60 miles just to get health care. The most recent crisis is the property tax crisis."

    Goodin said that under another Republican-led administration, the Homestead Credit will be increased, which in turn would shift taxes to seniors, farmers and small businesses because of the levy in place.

    "That's not an answer," he said. "That's a knee-jerk reaction in a plan that was probably thought up over a three-minute period. That's what we've been getting in the 20 years that they've been in charge, just these reactions that cause long-term problems."

    Why should Richmond residents vote Democrat?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nimDm_0vrGcly200

    Although Goodin said he didn't know anything specific about Wayne County's elections and politics because of the differences in how state and local governments prioritize specific issues, he said there is a disconnect between state leaders and local communities that he and McCormick hope to change.

    "What we see is that there's 10 counties around Indianapolis that are doing absolutely awesome," he said. "They're getting all the population growth, all the economic growth, and that's wonderful. I'm thrilled to death for them. But we've got to remember, there's 80 other counties in the state of Indiana, and a lot of those counties haven't been doing too well.

    "The last two and a half years, I traveled around the state of Indiana as the state director of rural development for the United States Department of Agriculture, and we traveled through all 92 counties. As we went through these places, once you got past the McDonald's and the Dollar Store and you got down to the downtown squares, it was pretty desolate with going-out-of-business signs and all that. Indiana can do better than that."

    Goodin added that should he and McCormick be elected, they'll be able to spread the state's prosperity to all 92 counties, including Wayne County.

    Part of being able to do so, he said, includes maintaining bipartisanship to find a common solution, adding that McCormick used to be a Republican.

    "I was a very bipartisan legislator, and you can track my votes and determine which side of the aisle I was probably on," he said. "I wanted to try to do what's best for the people that I represented. I still have a lot of friends in the legislature and I will be able to go and work with those folks across the aisle. If they come from different parts of the state and different parties, that gives us a more diverse opportunity to be able to fix that problem.

    "We're not going to have a Democrat solution to anything and there shouldn't be. Right now, we're getting just a Republican solution. There should be a Hoosier solution."

    Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Democratic lt. gov. candidate Terry Goodin stops by Richmond to hear voter concerns

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Marie Bulot
    2d ago
    #McCormickGoodinForIndiana2024 #TurnIndianaBlue2024#YourVoteMatters
    David Limp
    2d ago
    no Dems allowed in Indiana governor chair
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Rumored school shooting locks down Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy