Democratic lt. gov. candidate Terry Goodin stops by Richmond to hear voter concerns

RICHMOND, Ind. — The 2024 state gubernatorial election between Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Republican Mike Braun is just over a month away.

To try to win some last-minute votes, candidates have been traveling around the state to appeal to voters. Lieutenant governor candidate Terry Goodin stopped by Richmond on Friday, saying he and McCormick want voters' advice on how they can make Indiana a better place to live, work and raise a family and to ensure "everybody has a seat at the table."

Before becoming McCormick's running mate, Goodin was a former Indiana state legislator from 2000 to 2020, representing portions of Scott, Clark and Jefferson counties near the Kentucky border.

Economy great in employment but not in wages

Goodin said Indiana is doing great with its economy, as stated in a January news release by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., but not when it comes to high-paying jobs.

"There's no reason why Hoosiers should have to work two jobs to be able to make ends meet," he said. "You should be able to get a good job, make a living wage and then be able to do something."

The "something" Goodin referred to is "one of the greatest American pastimes: family vacations."

"We say this tongue in cheek, but we're serious about it," he said. "Their husband, wife or significant other's working two jobs to try to make ends meet. They rarely see each other and pass each other when they're going back and forth to work. Indiana is known for hard-working Hoosiers. We want to bring prosperity to Indiana, and we want hard-working Hoosiers, but we also want to let them be able to have a good job and good pay so they can take some time off from that hard work."

Goodin did not confirm whether a McCormick-Goodin administration would lead to a minimum wage increase, though he did say, "Indiana workers are worth more than $7.25. I'll scream that from the rooftop."

The day before Goodin visited Richmond, McCormick unveiled her economic development plan, which included an expansion of "quality of life" investments to attract young and talented workers to the state.

Goodin said that according to a USA Today poll, Indiana ranked 48th or 49th out of 50 for quality of life and 50th for relative economic growth in the last 20 years, according to Ball State economist Michael Hicks.

However, the most recent quality-of-life report published from USA Today using scores from WalletHub showed that Indiana actually ranked 30th in quality of life for 2023.

Indiana undergoing several crises under one-party rule

With most of Indiana's politics being governed by the Republican Party, Goodin said that although he has positive relationships with many of the party's members, many of the state's crises have been caused by the one-party governance.

"Everything that Indiana is going through now with the crises that have been created, and they are a crisis, that one-party control is what's caused that," he said. "We've got a housing crisis. Affordable housing is nonexistent in the state of Indiana. We've got an educational crisis. We know that we're not preparing our students for the future. We've got a health-care crisis. There are county hospitals that are going out of business and people are driving 50 and 60 miles just to get health care. The most recent crisis is the property tax crisis."

Goodin said that under another Republican-led administration, the Homestead Credit will be increased, which in turn would shift taxes to seniors, farmers and small businesses because of the levy in place.

"That's not an answer," he said. "That's a knee-jerk reaction in a plan that was probably thought up over a three-minute period. That's what we've been getting in the 20 years that they've been in charge, just these reactions that cause long-term problems."

Why should Richmond residents vote Democrat?

Although Goodin said he didn't know anything specific about Wayne County's elections and politics because of the differences in how state and local governments prioritize specific issues, he said there is a disconnect between state leaders and local communities that he and McCormick hope to change.

"What we see is that there's 10 counties around Indianapolis that are doing absolutely awesome," he said. "They're getting all the population growth, all the economic growth, and that's wonderful. I'm thrilled to death for them. But we've got to remember, there's 80 other counties in the state of Indiana, and a lot of those counties haven't been doing too well.

"The last two and a half years, I traveled around the state of Indiana as the state director of rural development for the United States Department of Agriculture, and we traveled through all 92 counties. As we went through these places, once you got past the McDonald's and the Dollar Store and you got down to the downtown squares, it was pretty desolate with going-out-of-business signs and all that. Indiana can do better than that."

Goodin added that should he and McCormick be elected, they'll be able to spread the state's prosperity to all 92 counties, including Wayne County.

Part of being able to do so, he said, includes maintaining bipartisanship to find a common solution, adding that McCormick used to be a Republican.

"I was a very bipartisan legislator, and you can track my votes and determine which side of the aisle I was probably on," he said. "I wanted to try to do what's best for the people that I represented. I still have a lot of friends in the legislature and I will be able to go and work with those folks across the aisle. If they come from different parts of the state and different parties, that gives us a more diverse opportunity to be able to fix that problem.

"We're not going to have a Democrat solution to anything and there shouldn't be. Right now, we're getting just a Republican solution. There should be a Hoosier solution."

Evan Weaver is a news and sports reporter at The Palladium-Item. Contact him on X (@evan_weaver7) or email at eweaver@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Democratic lt. gov. candidate Terry Goodin stops by Richmond to hear voter concerns