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Johnson man facing felony drug trafficking charge
By A Paintsville Herald Staff Report,9 days ago
A Johnson County man already facing sentencing in a separate case has been arrested after police said he was again found to be trafficking in drugs. According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, on Nov. 12, the KSP Special Investigations East Unit executed a search warrant at the residence of Jeffery E. Blair, 49, at Ky. 1559, Sitka.