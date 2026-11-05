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Week 11 High school Prep preview: Johnson Central at Covington Catholic
By Adam Mahan Sports Writer,7 days ago
Who: Johnson Central (3-7) at Covington Catholic (6-4) Friday, November6 at 7:00 p.m. Location: Dennis Griffin Stadium, Covington. Coaches: Johnson Central, Jesse Peck. Covington Catholic, Eddie Eviston. Johnson Central is coming off of its Bye Week. After the long season of facing injuries, adversity, a young roster and a tough...