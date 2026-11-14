Painesville has a few solid retail spots hiring right now, from farm‑friendly retail to pharmacy leadership. Good mix of entry‑level and supervisor work, with steady hours.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company Location: Painesville, OH

Type: Full-time (no experience required)

Full-time (no experience required) Salary: Not listed

Help customers with farm, pet, and outdoor products while running the register, stocking, assembling items, and keeping the store clean. This is a good fit if you like physical work, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and enjoy talking with neighbors about animals, tools, and “life out here.” Full-time and eligible part-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid parental leave, tuition help, and more once you meet hours requirements.

Note: This Team Member role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position at the same Painesville store.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Painesville, OH

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $16.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 12/28/2026

Lead the store crew when managers are off-site, handle opening/closing, help customers, and keep shelves stocked and displays on point. Great step up if you have some retail background and want leadership experience, plus access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, and wellness programs for full-time staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or benefit that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.