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🛒 Painesville Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Painesville has a few solid retail spots hiring right now, from farm‑friendly retail to pharmacy leadership. Good mix of entry‑level and supervisor work, with steady hours.
Team Member – Tractor Supply
- Employer: Tractor Supply Company
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Type: Full-time (no experience required)
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers with farm, pet, and outdoor products while running the register, stocking, assembling items, and keeping the store clean. This is a good fit if you like physical work, don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs, and enjoy talking with neighbors about animals, tools, and “life out here.” Full-time and eligible part-time roles come with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid parental leave, tuition help, and more once you meet hours requirements.
Note: This Team Member role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position at the same Painesville store.
Shift Supervisor – CVS Pharmacy
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.00/hour
- Application window: Anticipated close 12/28/2026
Lead the store crew when managers are off-site, handle opening/closing, help customers, and keep shelves stocked and displays on point. Great step up if you have some retail background and want leadership experience, plus access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement savings, and wellness programs for full-time staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or benefit that works for you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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