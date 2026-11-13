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Painesville
Update on New Lake County Jail Construction
8 days ago
Lake County is moving forward with building a new Lake County Jail in downtown Painesville, OH. County Administrator Jason Boyd has shared a construction update on the progress of this new jail facility.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno
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