🏭 Painesville Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Painesville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both skilled trades and entry-level workers. Here are a few strong picks if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Employbridge

Employbridge Location: Painesville, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced tool & die makers can own the whole process here: repairing, maintaining, troubleshooting, and rebuilding progressive stamping dies. You’ll work closely with engineering and production, using mills, lathes, grinders, and precision tools to keep high-volume lines running smoothly.

Employer: Avery Dennison

Location: Painesville & Concord, OH (Engineered Films Plants)

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (6:45 PM – 7:00 AM, 3-1-3 schedule)

Pay: $25.09/hr + $2.00/hr shift differential

Run and monitor film extrusion lines, set up machines, check quality, and keep detailed production records. This role comes with day-one health benefits, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and tuition reimbursement, plus overtime opportunities if you want extra hours.

Employer: American Foam Products, Inc.

Location: Painesville, OH 44077

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00/hr, paid weekly

Great fit if you like variety and learning machines. You’ll set up and run equipment, die-cut foam parts, and build foam assemblies while cross-training on different operations. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.