🏭 Painesville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Painesville’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fives Landis Corp

Fives Landis Corp Location: Painesville / Concord Twp, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $25+/hour plus $2/hour 2nd-shift differential

Set up and run CNC grinding equipment, make G-code edits, and inspect precision parts. Climate-controlled shop, 12 paid holidays (including a week off at Christmas/New Year’s), 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and wellness incentives.

Employer: Yokohama Industries Americas Ohio Inc.

Location: Painesville, OH

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00–$27.00/hour

Test raw materials and finished products, run audits, and handle gauge calibration in a plant lab setting. Needs intermediate II production certification, 2+ years layout experience, ACT WorkKeys Silver, and forklift certification. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, life insurance, and employee discounts.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Painesville, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus up to an extra $3/hour for high productivity

Fold and bundle clean garments and linens, either by hand or with folding machines, in a fast-paced production setting. Includes medical, dental, vision (one plan at zero cost), 401(k) with match and profit sharing, ESOP, paid time off and holidays, and training with growth potential.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.