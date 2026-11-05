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🏭 Painesville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now
Painesville’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.
CNC Grinding Set-up Operator (1st or 2nd Shift)
- Employer: Fives Landis Corp
- Location: Painesville / Concord Twp, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $25+/hour plus $2/hour 2nd-shift differential
Set up and run CNC grinding equipment, make G-code edits, and inspect precision parts. Climate-controlled shop, 12 paid holidays (including a week off at Christmas/New Year’s), 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and wellness incentives.
Quality Lab Tech
- Employer: Yokohama Industries Americas Ohio Inc.
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $20.00–$27.00/hour
Test raw materials and finished products, run audits, and handle gauge calibration in a plant lab setting. Needs intermediate II production certification, 2+ years layout experience, ACT WorkKeys Silver, and forklift certification. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, life insurance, and employee discounts.
Production Associate – Garment/Linen/Bulk Product Folder (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Painesville, OH
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus up to an extra $3/hour for high productivity
Fold and bundle clean garments and linens, either by hand or with folding machines, in a fast-paced production setting. Includes medical, dental, vision (one plan at zero cost), 401(k) with match and profit sharing, ESOP, paid time off and holidays, and training with growth potential.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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