Sicker Americans More Likely to Misuse Medication

By Pat Anson

What makes someone “misuse” a medication? Does it mean they’re addicted? Are they trying to get high? Do they have a substance use disorder?

The answer may simply be that they’re sick.

That’s according to a new study that found that the misuse of prescription drugs is closely tied to the number of chronic conditions a patient has. Previous research has linked chronic pain to higher rates of opioid misuse, but researchers at Syracuse University found the overall disease burden plays a bigger role than whatever medication a patient is taking.

“We talk about the overdose crisis in epidemic terms,” says Andrew London, a Professor of Sociology at Syracuse. “It affects some populations more than others. We wanted to broaden that narrative a little bit and talk about prescription drug misuse more generally, because it’s not just prescription opioid misuse.”

London and his colleagues analyzed data from theNational Wellbeing Survey, an annual survey on the health and well-being of working age adults in the United States.

Nearly 33,000 respondents self-reported whether they were diagnosed in the last 12 months with hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, heart disease, obesity or being overweight, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, depression or anxiety.

They were also asked whether they misused prescription opioids, tranquilizers, sedatives, or stimulants. Misuse was defined as someone taking a medication that was not prescribed to them or taking it in a way a doctor did not intend, such as taking a higher dose or taking a dose more often than prescribed.

The study findings show that people with no chronic conditions had a 2.8% chance of misusing a medication. The risk doubled to 5.6% for those with one health condition and kept rising from there. People with two conditions have a 8.2% chance, and those with three or more conditions have a 11.7% risk of misuse.

Prescription Drug Misuse by Number of Chronic Health Conditions

source: SYRacuse university

“This simply tells us that the more conditions an individual manages, the higher the likelihood of misusing medications,” lead author Esther Oshaji, a doctoral student, said in a press release.

People with anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions reported more misuse than those with physical health conditions, such as obesity or diabetes. Knowing that in advance could help healthcare providers develop more targeted treatments for patients at greater risk of misuse.

“It helps us to know that anxiety and depression are driving misuse among chronically ill patients,” Oshaji says. “Given that it is widely assumed that people misuse drugs because of physical health problems and chronic pain, it is important to show that depression and anxiety are actually driving misuse rates more than physical health conditions.”

Misuse may also be driven by the number of doctors a patient sees or the number of prescriptions they have. People with multiple health conditions often have more access to medication, and may be more likely to try and manage their symptoms by taking less or more than what’s prescribed to them.

“Management of chronic disease requires active decision-making, so people make choices about how they’re managing doctors’ orders,” London says. “We know that patienthood, self-medication and agency are probably part of the story.”

A weakness of the study is that drug misuse is self-reported, and someone may be less likely to admit they misused a medication. Misuse is also a broad term that includes not using a medication because it’s not effective, no longer needed, or has too many side effects. Simply not taking a drug could be called “misuse.”

Misuse is also frequently confused with abuse, which is when someone uses a substance to get high or for self-harm, leading to negative consequences in life.

Researchers at Syracuse are now studying whether chronic disease burden is associated with illicit drug use, including marijuana, and whether misuse is associated with gender, age, socioeconomic status and education.