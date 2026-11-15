Pahrump neighbors are giving away a few thoughtful free items this week. If you’re nearby in Artesia, these are all close to home and easy to pick up.

Item: Bible

Details: Listed as “Free later day saints”. A free Bible connected to the Latter-day Saints faith.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Artesia, Pahrump, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King James Version Holy Bible

Details: Brown leather-bound Bible with gold lettering. Includes concordance, dictionary, and maps, so it’s good for study and reference.

Condition: Not specified, but described with features like a study Bible

Location: Artesia, Pahrump, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Fresh Aloe Vera Plants

Details: Healthy aloe vera plants that are ready for planting. Great for a small garden or potted indoors. The poster asks you to PM for the exact address if you’re interested.

Condition: Described as healthy

Location: Artesia, Pahrump, NV (exact address shared by message)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pahrump tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.