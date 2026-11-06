undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Pahrump
Pahrump has some sweet young cats looking for loving homes. All of these kittens are already set up for a safe, healthy start with their new families.
Each cat below is spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped as part of the adoption through Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.
Parsley (Gidget) (Sassy K)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not specified
- Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.
- Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm
- Health: "New Home Ready" — spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped
- Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm she’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with her foster
👉 Meet Parsley (Gidget) (Sassy K) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tigger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not specified
- Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.
- Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm
- Health: "New Home Ready" — neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped
- Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm he’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with his foster
👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tiger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not specified
- Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.
- Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm
- Health: "New Home Ready" — neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped
- Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm he’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with his foster
👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pahrump, NV, consider stopping by Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc. or calling (775) 537-8674 to ask about these kittens. You can also share this post to help them find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.