Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Pahrump

🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Pahrump

8 days ago

Pahrump has some sweet young cats looking for loving homes. All of these kittens are already set up for a safe, healthy start with their new families.

Each cat below is spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped as part of the adoption through Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.

Parsley (Gidget) (Sassy K)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W69iS_1GoO5xVP00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Not specified
  • Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.
  • Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm
  • Health: "New Home Ready" — spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped
  • Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm she’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with her foster

👉 Meet Parsley (Gidget) (Sassy K) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tigger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkShK_1GoO5xVP00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not specified
  • Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.
  • Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm
  • Health: "New Home Ready" — neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped
  • Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm he’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with his foster

👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tiger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CEpvB_1GoO5xVP00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Not specified
  • Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.
  • Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm
  • Health: "New Home Ready" — neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped
  • Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm he’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with his foster

👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pahrump, NV, consider stopping by Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc. or calling (775) 537-8674 to ask about these kittens. You can also share this post to help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments