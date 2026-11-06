🐱 Playful Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Pahrump

Pahrump has some sweet young cats looking for loving homes. All of these kittens are already set up for a safe, healthy start with their new families.

Each cat below is spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped as part of the adoption through Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Not specified

Not specified Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.

Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm

Open Health: "New Home Ready" — spayed/neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped

"New Home Ready" — Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm she’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with her foster

👉 Meet Parsley (Gidget) (Sassy K) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Not specified

Not specified Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.

Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm

Open Health: "New Home Ready" — neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped

"New Home Ready" — Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm he’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with his foster

👉 Meet Tigger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Not specified

Not specified Shelter: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc.

Location hours: Open Monday–Saturday, 10am–5pm

Open Health: "New Home Ready" — neutered, vaccinated (including rabies), and microchipped

"New Home Ready" — Contact: (775) 537-8674 to confirm he’s still available and onsite or to arrange a visit with his foster

👉 Meet Tiger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pahrump, NV, consider stopping by Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc. or calling (775) 537-8674 to ask about these kittens. You can also share this post to help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.