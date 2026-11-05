🚔 Pahala public safety jobs with multiple patrol openings

Pahala’s security scene is busy right now, especially around local healthcare sites. If you’ve got patrol or security experience, there are a few solid options with steady hours and clear pay.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pahala, HI (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Salary: $22.58/hour

Type: Part-time (Thu–Sat, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Unarmed patrol role at a healthcare facility, focused on walking/vehicle patrols, helping patients and visitors, and writing clear incident reports. Good fit if you want steady afternoon/evening shifts and the ability to claim extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Pahala, HI (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Salary: $22.58/hour

Type: Full-time (Wed–Sat 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM, Sun 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Full-time unarmed patrol covering mostly overnight shifts, plus Sunday swing shift. You’ll patrol buildings and parking areas, respond to medical and security incidents, and get paid training, retirement plan, and health benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability).

Basic requirements for both roles: 1+ year security experience, 18+ for unarmed, high school diploma or GED, background check and drug screen per law.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so your name is in early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.