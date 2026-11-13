🚧 Wolf Creek Pass open Nov 14–15, then closes early Nov 16

🚧 US 160 Wolf Creek Pass open this weekend, then closes again

US 160 Wolf Creek Pass between Pagosa Springs and South Fork will be open for weekend travel starting Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:00 a.m. and will fully close again Monday, Nov. 16 at 6:00 a.m. for paving work.

Expect tough winter driving and major construction:

South Fork to Wolf Creek Summit (MP 176 & 183): Allow up to 40 extra minutes . There will be 24/7 full stops, alternating one-way traffic, and up to 20-minute delays at two work zones controlled by traffic signals.

Allow up to . There will be 24/7 full stops, alternating one-way traffic, and up to at two work zones controlled by traffic signals. Pagosa Springs to Wolf Creek Summit: One lane each way with reduced speeds for about 10 miles through narrow lanes and shifting patterns.

There is no stopping, parking, or standing on the highway shoulder, and speed limits will be strictly enforced.

A weekend storm may bring snow, ice, and slick roads from Friday night through Sunday morning. Check COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app for real-time road and weather updates before you go.