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Pagosa Springs
🚧 North 7th Street reopens; sewer repairs and water use limits
9 days ago
🚧 North 7th Street open; town asks residents to save water
As of November 4, 2026, the Town of Pagosa Springs has reopened North 7th Street to traffic while flood recovery work continues.
Road & parking changes
- North 7th Street is now open.
- The overlook parking lot is closed so sewer repair crews can work safely. Please stay out of this area.
Please limit water use To ease pressure on the damaged sewer system, residents are asked to cut back on nonessential water use, including:
- Take shorter showers
- Do only essential laundry loads
- Run the dishwasher only when full
- Avoid other unnecessary water use
Stay updated
- Flood recovery info: https://www.pagosasprings.co.gov/349/OctoberNovember-2026-Flood-Recovery
- Emergency alerts: text 81147 to 888777 or register at https://local.nixle.com/register/
More Info: North 7th Street Reopens as Sewer System Repairs C...
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