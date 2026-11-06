🚧 North 7th Street reopens; sewer repairs and water use limits

🚧 North 7th Street open; town asks residents to save water

As of November 4, 2026, the Town of Pagosa Springs has reopened North 7th Street to traffic while flood recovery work continues.

Road & parking changes

North 7th Street is now open.

The overlook parking lot is closed so sewer repair crews can work safely. Please stay out of this area.

Please limit water use To ease pressure on the damaged sewer system, residents are asked to cut back on nonessential water use, including:

Take shorter showers

Do only essential laundry loads

Run the dishwasher only when full

Avoid other unnecessary water use

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