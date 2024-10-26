Open in App
    • Page Six

    Pamela Anderson calls ‘Naked Gun’ co-star Liam Neeson ‘the perfect gentleman’ after he confesses he’s ‘in love’ with her

    By BreAnna Bell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43bHhO_0wNfNibC00

    It seems Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have similar feelings for each other.

    The “Baywatch” star called her “Naked Gun” co-star “the perfect gentleman” after the actor admitted he’s “in love” with her.

    “He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honor to work with him,” Anderson shared in an interview with People published Friday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYvR4_0wNfNibC00
    Pamela Anderson called her “Naked Gun” co-star Liam Neeson “the perfect gentleman” after the actor confessed his “love” for her. Getty Images for ZFF
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283rTR_0wNfNibC00
    “He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness and depth of experience,” Anderson said of the actor. Chops Lobster Bar/Instagram

    Liam Neeson, 72, admits he’s ‘madly in love’ with co-star Pamela Anderson, 57, after saying he’s done with dating

    Anderson continued, sharing how Neeson “sincerely looked after me — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold” while filming together.

    She returned the actor’s kindness by making him bread and cookies and leaving them for him to find in his dressing room.

    In the same interview published by People on Friday, Neeson professed his admiration for his co-star by saying he is “madly in love” with her.

    Pamela Anderson inspires Drew Barrymore to go makeup-free for talk show: ‘Isn’t it freeing?’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305Av3_0wNfNibC00
    She shared the actor “sincerely looked after [her] — wrapped his coat around me when I was cold” while working together on set. WireImage
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZeff_0wNfNibC00
    Anderson, in turn, would bake bread and cookies for the actor, leaving them in his dressing room. Getty Images for ZFF

    “She’s just terrific to work with,” Neeson said of the “Barb Wire” star. “I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

    “No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film.”

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    Anderson and Neeson filmed the reboot of the Leslie Nielson cop comedy earlier this year. In it, she stars as a “femme fatale” opposite Neeson, who portrays Frank Drebin Jr. — presumably the son of Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMi0q_0wNfNibC00
    Neeson professed his love for the actress in the same interview, saying he “can’t compliment her enough.” Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Es8Bc_0wNfNibC00
    “No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with,” the actor said. AFP/Getty Images

    The actress said, “It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes [with Neeson],” who she described as “humble.”

    Neeson’s confession arrived shortly after the actor, who was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her death in 2009 , shared he was done with dating .

    He previously dated public relations executive Freya St. Johnston for two years. He has not publicly dated anyone since.

    “I’m past all that,” he told People.

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

