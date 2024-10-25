Open in App
    • Page Six

    Sofía Vergara claims she is ‘kind of single’ despite Justin Saliman romance

    By Nika Shakhnazarova,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iICwg_0wLV4Q0s00

    Sofía Vergara claims she’s “kind of single” despite being romantically involved with beau Dr. Justin Saliman as she gave a vague update on her relationship status.

    The “Modern Family” alum, 52, went public with her new relationship with Saliman in October 2023 — three months after she and her ex-husband Joe Manganiello split after seven years of marriage .

    Despite appearing to be going strong with the orthopedic surgeon in recent months, it appears as though the pair’s relationship isn’t set in stone just yet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAJqi_0wLV4Q0s00
    Sofía Vergara claims she’s “kind of single” despite being romantically involved with beau Dr. Justin Saliman. @sofiavergara/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpzaA_0wLV4Q0s00
    The “Modern Family” alum, 52, went public with her new relationship with Saliman in October 2023. GC Images

    Sofía Vergara shares throwback bikini photo after saying she is ‘kind of single’

    “Actually, I was talking yesterday about it,” she told Us Weekly earlier this month, “because now I’m single.”

    The “Griselda” actress quickly added that she’s actually “kind of single,” though she didn’t go into detail on where she and the doctor stand.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQ4DR_0wLV4Q0s00
    The “Griselda” actress said she’s actually “kind of single,” though she didn’t go into detail on where she and the doctor stand. Aissaoui Nacer / SplashNews.com

    Elsewhere, Vergara opened up about the dating scene in NYC.

    Stars live it up at Emmys 2024 afterparties: Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara and more

    “There’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in LA because most of the people are in the entertainment business,” she said, adding that the Big Apple has “people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople.”

    Vergara has kept her personal life under wraps since her divorce from Manganiello, but she did drop some teasers about her romance with Saliman.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25L1l5_0wLV4Q0s00
    In August, the actress she was “enjoying life” with Saliman. @sofiavergara/Instagram

    In August, the actress she was “enjoying life” with him, adding that she’s “so grateful to the people around me.”

    And in April, the Colombian beauty professed her love for the doctor after she underwent surgery on her knee.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    “If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” she captioned the snap of her smiling boyfriend who was standing near her bed while wearing blue scrubs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7lY1_0wLV4Q0s00
    Vergara and Manganiello called it quits in July 2023 after 7 years of marriage. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    “Luv u Dr @jdsaliman,’” she added with a heart emoji.

    Saliman was previously married for 10 years to actress Bree Turner, 47, with whom he shares two children. They divorced in 2018.

    As for Vergara, she previously said she can’t be too “picky” about who she dates.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgraR_0wLV4Q0s00
    Vergara previously said she can’t be too “picky” about who she dates. Sofia Vergara/ Instagram

    “I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ No, I mean, I’m not that picky,” she told People .

    “You never know what the future is going to bring. You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person.”

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

