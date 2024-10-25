Sofía Vergara claims she is ‘kind of single’ despite Justin Saliman romance

Sofía Vergara claims she’s “kind of single” despite being romantically involved with beau Dr. Justin Saliman as she gave a vague update on her relationship status.

The “Modern Family” alum, 52, went public with her new relationship with Saliman in October 2023 — three months after she and her ex-husband Joe Manganiello split after seven years of marriage .

Despite appearing to be going strong with the orthopedic surgeon in recent months, it appears as though the pair’s relationship isn’t set in stone just yet.

“Actually, I was talking yesterday about it,” she told Us Weekly earlier this month, “because now I’m single.”

The “Griselda” actress quickly added that she’s actually “kind of single,” though she didn’t go into detail on where she and the doctor stand.

Elsewhere, Vergara opened up about the dating scene in NYC.

“There’s a more diverse group of people in New York than in LA because most of the people are in the entertainment business,” she said, adding that the Big Apple has “people from all over the world — architects, writers, actors, businesspeople.”

Vergara has kept her personal life under wraps since her divorce from Manganiello, but she did drop some teasers about her romance with Saliman.

In August, the actress she was “enjoying life” with him, adding that she’s “so grateful to the people around me.”

And in April, the Colombian beauty professed her love for the doctor after she underwent surgery on her knee.

“If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” she captioned the snap of her smiling boyfriend who was standing near her bed while wearing blue scrubs.

“Luv u Dr @jdsaliman,’” she added with a heart emoji.

Saliman was previously married for 10 years to actress Bree Turner, 47, with whom he shares two children. They divorced in 2018.

As for Vergara, she previously said she can’t be too “picky” about who she dates.

“I mean, it’s already hard for a 50-something-year-old woman to find someone. I’m not going to be now picky about, ‘Oh, he can only be a doctor. Oh, he can only be an astronaut.’ No, I mean, I’m not that picky,” she told People .

“You never know what the future is going to bring. You need to always give the best that you can, be the best person to the other person.”

