Jewelry expert estimates Huma Abedin wore over $500K in diamonds to star-studded gala

Huma Abedin turned heads on the red carpet at a God’s Love We Deliver gala. GC Images

An expert estimates that Huma Abedin rocked over $500,000 in diamonds at a starry gala on Monday — and we reported that the baubles belong to her!

The former top Hillary Clinton aide is engaged to Democratic donor billionaire Alex Soros.

She attended a God’s Love We Deliver awards ceremony this week, where Sarah Jessica Parker was honored, and we reported that Abedin turned heads in a massive diamond necklace and earrings that sources told Page Six were her own.

She wore her own jewelry, and clothes by Michael Kors at the event. Getty Images

The Hillary Clinton insider is engaged to Alex Soros. Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

(Many stars usually wear borrowed baubles from brands.)

“Huma’s massive diamond hoop earrings are completely eye-catching,” said jewelry expert Mike Fried, CEO of the Diamond Pro, when we asked him for his take.

“The size and sparkle make them the focal point of her entire ensemble — and quite possibly, the whole event. I estimate that the earrings could be worth at least $300,000, but possibly more. The total value depends on the carat weight and quality of the diamonds,” he said.

Sarah Jessica Parker was honored at the event. GC Images

As far as the webbed diamond choker Abedin wore, he estimated, “Her diamond-studded necklace has an intricate design and looks to be carefully crafted. For a custom piece like this, I’d estimate the value to be at least $250,000, making her jewelry worth more than half a million dollars combined.”

A rep for the political insider did not get back to us when we reached out about the gems on Tuesday.

“The diamonds are getting bigger and more plentiful now that she’s engaged to Mr. Soros ,” quipped one socialite of Abedin and her major jewelry to the gala.

Anna Wintour was honorary co-chair of the gala. GC Images

Megan Thee Stallion was also honored by the charity. GC Images

She also wore a “derby mélange wool-and-silk shirt with the matching skirt, both from the Spring/Summer 2025 Michael Kors Collection” at the event chaired by Michael Kors, with Anna Wintour as honorary chair.

We exclusively reported in July that Abedin and the billionaire Soros scion and got engaged. He’d popped the question weeks earlier, and they celebrated with a trip in Italy.

Diamond pros have estimated that the engagement ring is between 9 and 12 carats and could be worth up to $1.3 million.

The NYC-based couple celebrated their engagement in Italy over the summer, we reported. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Soros took control over dad George’s $25 billion empire last summer as well. Instagram @alexsoros

Abedin is the ex-wife of disgraced politico Anthony Weiner , who has said he is thrilled she has found love again with Soros.

Soros took control over dad George’s $25 billion empire last summer and now runs Open Society Foundations.

