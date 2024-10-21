Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Page Six

    Travis Kelce’s BFF attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami despite tight end missing concert

    By Sabrina Picou,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9iMs_0wGCNwhY00

    Boys’ night out!

    Travis Kelce’s former teammate Ross Travis attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Miami on Saturday and was pictured alongside Swift’s brother, Austin Swift.

    The pop star’s boyfriend was busy preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers so he was not able to attend the concert with Travis, 31.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zf3Hl_0wGCNwhY00
    Travis Kelce’s former teammate Ross Travis attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Miami on Saturday. christinakeen89/X
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoojs_0wGCNwhY00
    While at the show, Travis was spotted chatting with Swift’s brother, Austin Swift. bosstravis43/Instagram
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Df4Ul_0wGCNwhY00
    Kelce was not in attendance at the concert due to the Kansas City Chiefs game schedule. Getty Images

    Travis Kelce says his NFL-season ‘magic’ mustache is the key to Chiefs’ winning streak ‘success’

    Although Travis was in the crowd sans his football buddy, he was pictured enjoying the concert in the VIP section where the “Bad Blood” hitmaker’s family also sat.

    While in the audience, the NFL free agent made sure to wear his best Swiftie attire with a sweatshirt from Swift’s “Greatest In the League” merch collection .

    The gray hoodie features the letters “TTPD” on the front which is the logo for the Grammy winner’s “The Tortured Poets Department” album that she released in April .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWVWl_0wGCNwhY00
    While at the concert, Travis was spotted wearing a hoodie from Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” merch collection. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0Dy5_0wGCNwhY00
    Many fans took to social media to react to Travis’ attendance at the show. bosstravis43/Instagram

    Aside from chatting with Swift’s brother during the show, Travis was also pictured having a conversation with an unidentified man in the same VIP area.

    Taylor Swift’s Miami Eras Tour stadium aired Chiefs game before singer gave shout-out to Travis Kelce mid-concert

    A few fans took to social media to react to Travis’ attendance at the show. “ross travis and austin swift!!! omg this crossover!!!” one fan penned via X.

    A separate fan simply wrote, “BFFs!!!”

    This is not the Penn State alum’s first time at a Swift concert either, as he previously attended the Eras Tour in Sydney alongside Kelce in February.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HyadY_0wGCNwhY00
    “ross travis and austin swift!!! omg this crossover!!!” one fan wrote via X. Getty Images
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1HmJ_0wGCNwhY00
    The NFL free agent previously attended the Eras Tour in February with Kelce. Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    After the February concert, Travis took to his Instagram Story to react to seeing the billionaire musician perform.

    CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO PAGE SIX DAILY FOR MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

    “I understand now…” Kelce’s BFF captioned a photo of his outfit from that night. “That. Was. Amazing.”

    The two pro athletes were pictured together in the crowd at the show. They rocked colorful outfits with Kelce in a bright-blue T-shirt and Travis in a bright-yellow button up.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJv5u_0wGCNwhY00
    Kelce’s BFF took to social media at the time to react to the singer’s performance. Annie Wermiel/NY Post
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ng0LP_0wGCNwhY00
    “I understand now…” Travis captioned a photo of his outfit from that night. “That. Was. Amazing.” Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy – who received a handwritten note from Swift — also attended the concert.

    The “BFFs” podcast host took to social media to share photos of the note and said that he had “the time of [his] life.”

    “Not everyone agrees on every issue, politics, whatever it may be, world views — Swifties is about love and support and Taylor,” Portnoy said in a video posted on X Sunday.

    In the note, Kelce’s girlfriend thanked Portnoy for “having my back when a lot of people didn’t.”

    For more celebrity and entertainment news, visit pagesix.com.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Amanda Lebarre
    12h ago
    Love it! His fam all showed up for her when he couldn't ❤️
    Pamela Timmins
    23h ago
    I am glad Ross went to Taylor's concert in Miami, Travis doesn't have to be with him for him to enjoy Taylor's concert, and also Dave Portnoy.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift’s date-night outfit fuels ‘Reputation’ rumors: ‘Snake bag, something is brewing’
    Page Six8 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds10 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    NFL world reacts as Chiefs lose quarterback
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Disagree on if They ‘Give a Damn’ Where Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Eat in NYC
    Billboard1 day ago
    Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Posted Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Photo
    The Spun2 days ago
    Michael Jackson’s rarely seen son Blanket, 22, steps out to grab lunch in Calabasas
    Page Six12 days ago
    Katy Perry In Tennis Dress Shows Body That’s ‘100% On Ozempic’
    thenerdstash.com7 days ago
    Price is Right host Drew Carey left stunned after contestant wins thousands in ‘hardest’ and ‘most-hated’ segment
    The US Sun19 hours ago
    'This sucker is baked': Bush adviser explains why he's certain Harris has already won
    Raw Story4 days ago
    Taylor Swift's Body Language at Last Night's Yankees Game Clearly Says a Lot About the State of Her Relationship
    PureWow8 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Taylor Swift's 'painful' $15 Amazon hack for staying well on The Eras Tour
    HELLO5 hours ago
    Chiefs $71 million superstar predicted to cut ties with K.C. in favor of Cardinals
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Billy Joel Takes Daughters to Meet Taylor Swift as She Breaks His Miami Stadium Record
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Ivanka Trump Takes Daughter to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour After Her Father Declares ‘I Hate' the Pop Star
    Business Times13 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes Stole The Show With Her Baby Bump While Rocking A Romper & Custom Jacket At Chiefs-49ers Game
    Total Pro Sports20 hours ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade2 days ago
    Where Taylor Swift has eaten in New Orleans
    Axios1 day ago
    Serena Williams Shares New Pic of Daughters 'Getting Ready for Taylor Swift'—But I Can't Get Over Olympia's Boots or That Striking Resemblance
    PureWow23 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Martha Stewart Makes Bold Statement About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship
    Parade1 day ago
    Fans Say Taylor Swift Is 'Down Really Bad' for Travis Kelce as She Marks a 'Precious' Eras Tour First Without Him There
    Parade2 days ago
    Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence On 'Booger' Sideline Incident
    710 WOR18 hours ago
    Kim Kardashian shows off whittled waist in vintage Mugler corset and micro shorts at the Academy Museum Gala
    Page Six3 days ago
    North West gives mom Kim Kardashian a questionably engraved necklace for 44th birthday
    Page Six1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Wore This $168 Sweatshirt and It Instantly Sold Out — Recreate the Look for $17
    Us Weekly18 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Calls Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce Onstage After Missing His Football Game
    PureWow19 hours ago
    Howie Mandel gets into fiery exchange over Liam Payne’s death with ‘X Factor’ alum
    New York Post17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy