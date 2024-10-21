Travis Kelce’s BFF attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Miami despite tight end missing concert

Boys’ night out!

Travis Kelce’s former teammate Ross Travis attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Miami on Saturday and was pictured alongside Swift’s brother, Austin Swift.

The pop star’s boyfriend was busy preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers so he was not able to attend the concert with Travis, 31.

Although Travis was in the crowd sans his football buddy, he was pictured enjoying the concert in the VIP section where the “Bad Blood” hitmaker’s family also sat.

While in the audience, the NFL free agent made sure to wear his best Swiftie attire with a sweatshirt from Swift’s “Greatest In the League” merch collection .

The gray hoodie features the letters “TTPD” on the front which is the logo for the Grammy winner’s “The Tortured Poets Department” album that she released in April .

Aside from chatting with Swift’s brother during the show, Travis was also pictured having a conversation with an unidentified man in the same VIP area.

A few fans took to social media to react to Travis’ attendance at the show. “ross travis and austin swift!!! omg this crossover!!!” one fan penned via X.

A separate fan simply wrote, “BFFs!!!”

This is not the Penn State alum’s first time at a Swift concert either, as he previously attended the Eras Tour in Sydney alongside Kelce in February.

After the February concert, Travis took to his Instagram Story to react to seeing the billionaire musician perform.

“I understand now…” Kelce’s BFF captioned a photo of his outfit from that night. “That. Was. Amazing.”

The two pro athletes were pictured together in the crowd at the show. They rocked colorful outfits with Kelce in a bright-blue T-shirt and Travis in a bright-yellow button up.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy – who received a handwritten note from Swift — also attended the concert.

The “BFFs” podcast host took to social media to share photos of the note and said that he had “the time of [his] life.”

“Not everyone agrees on every issue, politics, whatever it may be, world views — Swifties is about love and support and Taylor,” Portnoy said in a video posted on X Sunday.

In the note, Kelce’s girlfriend thanked Portnoy for “having my back when a lot of people didn’t.”

